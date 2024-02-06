No 9 Missouri faces stiff road test in visit to No. 25 Texas A&M

No. 9 Missouri hits the road for the first time this season, facing arguably its toughest challenge so far.

The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) know the trip to No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday will be tough for several reasons if they want to extend their eight-game winning streak and improve to 5-0 for a second straight session.

Texas A&M has a dynamic offense, which has been led by freshman quarterback Marcel Reed the last three weeks, and a defense led by defensive end Nic Scourton. After a season-opening loss to Notre Dame, the Aggies have won four straight.

“They’ve got a really good scheme on both sides of the ball,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “They’re extremely talented, and it’s going to be a very difficult challenge for us.”

Drinkwitz mentioned the heat — it’s expected to be in the low 90s — as well as the rowdy environment at Kyle Field as other obstacles the Tigers will need to overcome.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has four straight games with at least 200 yards passing, running back Nate Noel rushed for 199 yards against Vanderbilt two weeks ago and wide receiver Luther Burden III caught two touchdowns against the Commodores. Missouri also has a top-10 defense.

“It’s a talented group,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “It’s going to be another big national stage here in Kyle Field. We’re excited for the opportunity in turning the page forward.”

Aggies QB situation

Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman, who has missed the last three games with a sprained throwing shoulder, will be a game-time decision, Elko said. Reed is 3-0 and has accounted for all eight of the Aggies’ offensive touchdowns since Weigman has been out.

Drinkwitz said they're preparing for Reed to be under center.