A Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, news release revealed the 2023-24 NFHS/MSHSAA State Coach of the Year winners.

Every MSHSAA sport nominated its coach of the year, making for 21 different awards across the state.

The selection process consists of a few things, as MSHSAA looks to select a coach that embodies a handful of qualities, detailed in its release.

“This award is presented to an individual who has made a life-long commitment to the ideals of coaching interscholastic sports,” MSHSAA wrote.

Southeast Missouri brought home three awards, including the reigning Semoball Coach of the Year, as well as a finalist.

Ryan Layton of Woodland secured the 2023-24 Boys Cross Country award after his Cardinals took home a state championship in 2023, with son Reed Layton winning the individual state title.