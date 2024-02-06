ST. LOUIS — It took the first five games of the season but like a good Neighbours, Jake was there with his first goal of the season, an overtime winner to sink the New York Islanders 1-0 on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Enterprise Center.

“He’s such a good kid,” Blues defenseman Ryan Suter said of Neighbors. “He kind of has that old-school mentality so it’s fun to see him get rewarded there.”

Joel Hofer, who made 34 saves in his second start (and win) of the season, assisted in the goal by slapping the puck off the wall toward the end of the Blues zone. Philip Broberg caught the ricochet and carried the puck into the New York zone, where he passed to Neighbours for a scoring shot right in front of Islanders goalie Ilya Sorkin with 2:04 remaining in overtime.

“Just a great read by [Hofer],” Neighbors said. “He’s so good at playing the puck and he obviously saw we had numbers up the ice and made a great play to [Broberg]. I just tried to drive through that [defense], I think [Brandon Saad] was off my backside there. Broby made a great read and laid one in there for me.”

Before his assist, Hofer made a stick save on Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s wrist shot 20 seconds before the game-winning goal.

“I just saw their guy was kind of poaching it a little bit and I saw Broby making his way to the o-zone,” Hofer said.

Hofer had his second career shutout in his and the team’s second overtime victory of the season. The 24-year-old goalie is 2-0 to start the season.