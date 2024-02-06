Barnstorming Crusaders dominating JV circuit in first football season

Imagine going to a private school for a junior varsity football game and not being able to find parking anywhere for minutes on end before being forced to squeeze your sedan in between two massive pickup trucks.

Such was the scene at St. Vincent High School in Perryville on Monday, Sept. 30, as it was not an ordinary JV football game.

It was the first-ever game between Saxony Lutheran's newly established football team and its natural rival, St. Vincent. The visiting stands were packed with Saxony Lutheran supporters who relished in finally getting to see their newly minted football team play close to home and win 47-14.

"This is the closest we have to a home game," Saxony Lutheran head coach OJ Turner said. "We turn around and it is packed everywhere."

The Crusaders, wearing their crisp new white uniforms with gold trim, have been something akin to a barnstorming troop. While they await their new home being ready for their first varsity season in 2025, the Crusaders have played exclusively road games during the JV season. Each time, they have answered the challenge and won every game on the schedule.

"The kids don't know the difference right now," Turner said. "They don't know what it's like, so they're doing a really good job."

Because it's their first year, the Crusaders are playing JV football with a handful of upperclassmen who can leverage their athleticism and muscle on the lowerclassmen on the other side to victory.

While the team learns the basics of football for the first time, the Crusaders can hand the ball off to Ethan Bohnert, a senior running back who is also an aspiring bodybuilder, and watch him run 144 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Buerck, a junior running back who proved to be imposing in his own right, also rushed for 140 yards and two scores.

Kai McDowell, a freshman quarterback who is both the present and future of the program, can throw it to 6-3 senior Owen Buchheit for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns or scamper for a rushing touchdown.