1999

Former members of Peace Lutheran Church at Friedenberg and descendants of the early pioneers meet for the 19th annual reunion service in the afternoon; the church is preserved by Concordia Historical Institute of St. Louis as a reminder of the German Lutheran heritage in Southeast Missouri; guest speaker is the Rev. Adam Mueller, originally from the Black Sea area of Europe; he served 21 years as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim.

The faithful gather in the afternoon at Old McKendree Chapel near Jackson for the 180th anniversary of the church’s founding; the Rev. Monk Bryan, a bishop with the United Methodist Church who served in Missouri 36 years, is guest speaker for Old McKendree Day; members of the Perryville United Methodist Church sing.

1974

Farmers in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, already suffering millions of dollars in crop losses from high water and then a drought, hope the weather won’t deal them a harvest-time blow — a killing frost or heavy rain; chances for an early killing frost and muddy fields are present, according to the National Weather Service, which predicts below normal temperatures and above normal rainfall for the region through mid-October.

A Perryville contractor has submitted the apparent low bid on a 4.6-mile relocation of Route K from Interstate 55 west to Highway 25; Quadri Contractors, Inc., of Perryville bid $2,305,401 on the work, which includes right of way, grading, bridges and resurfacing; the only other bidder was from R.B. Potashnick of Cape Girardeau; the primary reason for the relocation of that section of Route K west of Cape Girardeau is the increased traffic on the road and poor conditions of four bridges.