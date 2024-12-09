Out of the past: Dec. 9

1949

The snow or rain forecasts for the weekend may bring to an end one of the longest dry spells in this district in years; with less than one-half of an inch of precipitation in November, the ground has become so dry that farming operations have been hampered, and other work ordinarily allotted to autumn has been delayed.

The new Highway 61 construction project is rapidly taking form with the road “roughed” through from its intersection north of the new Highway 74 junction south to Diversion Channel; fields between the old road and the new construction have been used for borrow to build the fill on which the new route will pass; at the Diversion Channel, concrete piers for the new bridge have been erected; a number of buildings along the right of way and near the road must be removed.

1924

Judge Willis Brown, former judge of the Juvenile Court of Salt Lake City, Utah, and drafter of the juvenile laws for the state of Indiana and at present engaged in drafting a revised set of similar statutes for Missouri, was in Cape Girardeau yesterday; he spent the entire day at Central High School, addressing both the senior and junior high student bodies; Brown is visiting five high schools in Missouri and Illinois, testing the sentiment of high school students toward the founding of a boarding school for destitute orphans of U.S. war veterans.

Paul Haman, a three-year letter man on the Teachers College grid team, is elected captain of the 1925 football squad at a meeting of members of the team; Haman is the unanimous selection of this dates and is given a rousing cheer at the end of the election.

Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.