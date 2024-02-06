From the Morgue: Sale of Sunset Terrace lots finances Cape hospital

Southeast Missouri Hospital, circa 1928. Kassel's Studio ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Cape Girardeau’s medical community and civic leaders began dreaming of establishing a non-sectarian, not-for-profit hospital here in 1923.

A year later, hospital boosters purchased 52.5 acres of land on the west end of town from Emil Thilenius and Anna Keller for $8,250. Another 5-acre tract was bought from Hervey Little. It’s on that plot that those dreamers’ dream came true, when 90-bed Southeast Missouri Hospital opened Jan. 10, 1928.

A lot of planning and work occurred between dream and reality.

Fundraising, of course, was a primary concern for the building committee, and a plan was formulated to divide Sunset Terrace — the name given to the new west end suburb — into lots and to sell them to raise the money to finance the project.

On the first day of the sale, Monday, Nov. 3, 1924, 101 lots of the 214 available in the new suburb were sold. By Saturday, Nov. 8, 1924, all of the lots had been purchased for a whopping $74,325. M.E. Leming handled the sale of lots. He was amazed at how quickly they sold.

Here’s how the sale was reported in the pages of the Southeast Missourian.

Published Monday, Nov. 3, 1924:

West End lots in big demand

Sunset Terrace tracts being disposed of at rapid rate

Hundreds of automobiles carrying thousands of people drove through Sunset Terrace Sunday to view the new addition that was placed on sale today, and M.E. Leming, in charge of the sale, believes that close to 100 lots will be sold before this day its over. In all his experience in selling lots in Cape Girardeau he has never seen as much interest manifested in a lot ale as in this one, he says.

The reason for the great interest being manifested in Sunset Terrace is Plain, Mr. Leming said to The Missourian. Just about all the available lots in Cape Girardeau have been used up. Those that are still vacant are held at such high prices that only a limited number can afford them and for this reason it is necessary for people to buy lots further out.”

Mr. Leming called attention to the growing value of property in Cape Girardeau. A few years ago he bought some lots on Pacific Street. He was offered several lots across the street in the same block and refused to buy them at $200 each. Just recently one of these lots sold for more than $2,500 and was considered a good investment at this time.

Some of the lots sold by Mr. Leming in South Cape in the last two or three years could not be bought today for three times the original price. If a lot has ever depreciated in value in Cape Girardeau, he does not know of it.

An advertisement in Saturday’s paper invited the people to view the property Sunday and suggested that those who wished to buy lots take the red tags off and have them at the office early today. More than 50 tags were taken to the office before 11 o’clock and others were arriving right along.

Leming says he is pleased to note that that many of the buyers are the leading men of the town. This shows that the lots have a sound investment basis, he says, and that the who should be in a position to judge of the future are convinced that Cape Girardeau’s growth is permanent.

Among the users were several people from other places, who want to build homes in Cape Girardeau within the next year or two so they can educate their children here.

Sunset Terrace is being placed on the market for a new hospital, which is to be erected on a beautiful site in this section. Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri have grown so much in population in recent years that another big, modern hospital is believed necessary to meet the demands for scientific care of the sick. When all the lots are sold, work on the hospital will start.

Published Saturday, Nov. 8, 1924:

Lot sale over because lots are all sold

M.E. Leming told The Missourian at noon today that this newspaper had worked him out of a job. He hasn’t a thing to do now but to look after a few big sawmills, the building of a number of houses for other people, and a few other small things because every lot in Sunset Terrace has been sold. He thought he would be kept busy until next Tuesday evening, but the supply of lots ran out this morning. There were a dozen or more people at his office this afternoon expecting to buy lots but there was nothing doing. The 214 lots in Sunset Terrace went like hot cakes and already the work on a house is progressing. It was announced that the sales amounted to $74,325.

“I felt sure all would be sold in 10 days,” Mr. Leming said, “and while I have the greatest confidence in Cape Girardeau, I didn’t think it would be an easy task to dispose of them. It simply shows that Cape Girardeau people have full confidence in their town and that many people in Southeast Missouri realize that this town is as solid and substantial as gold.

Many will build

“I am convinced that by this time next year there will be many nice homes in Sunset Terrace and within a few years it will be completely built up It will certainly make a beautiful section of the city and the people who took our advice and bought these lots will never get through thanking us for the bargains.

The sale was advertised to close next Tuesday at 4 o’clock with a big free distribution of gifts and this feature will be carried out as announced. It is necessary to register at the Broadway office of the Leming Company and get tickets. People can register up to 4 o’clock Monday afternoon and the tickets must be deposited in the box at the tent on the ground by 5 o’clock Monday evening. All holders of tickets must be on the ground when the distribution is made at 4 o’clock Tuesday evening. The tickets are free to all who register and the more the merrier.

Published Saturday, Nov. 8, 1924:

Starts first home in Sunset Terrace

The first residence in the new Sunset Terrace addition, which is being opened by the M.E. Leming Co., was started this week by Mrs. N.J. (Amanda K.) Hutson, who is to erect a modern residence overlooking the Cape-Jackson Road. The dwelling is to be a fame bungalow with every modern convenience. It will contain five rooms and is to cost in the neighborhood of $3,700. (Mrs. Hutson was the widow of Cape Girardeau Police Chief Nathaniel J. Hutson, who was killed in the line of duty in 1922. – Sharon)

Published Monday, Nov. 17, 1924:

Plan for hospital being formulated after sale of lots

With Sunset Terrace suburb lots all disposed of at a figure large enough to guarantee payment for original property and then leave a satisfactory margin, the committee in charge of plans for the erection of a new hospital in the beautiful west end suburb today was making final preparations to take the last step in the project — that of determining whether the building will be erected by local interests or by outsiders.