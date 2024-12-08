Out of the past: Dec. 8

1999

Those wanting to welcome the new millennium loudly got a little help from the Cape Girardeau City Council Monday night; council members passed a resolution allowing fireworks to be discharged for one hour on New Year’s Eve, from 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1; the problem revelers may have is where to purchase fireworks in December.

MARBLE HILL – Robert W. Gray, 60, of Grassy has been appointed to the Bollinger County Commission; Gray will serve as First District commissioner, filling the vacancy created by the death of Jerry Woodfin.

1974

Members of Concordia Lutheran Church of Frohna celebrate the 100th anniversary of their church building; Dr. J.A.O. Prues, president of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, speaks at the anniversary service in the morning, while the Rev. Albert Eichelberger, pastor, is liturgist; although the church structure was erected in 1874, the congregation dates to 1839, when German immigrants from Saxony settled in the area.

For the fourth consecutive year, the United Way in Cape Girardeau has gone “over the top”; contributions yesterday sent total collections in this year’s campaign to a record $133,335.52; the 1974 goal was $133,300.