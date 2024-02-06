Out of the past: Sept. 23

The dark picture painted earlier on the financial outcome of the 1949 SEMO District fair, which suffered rain and chilly weather almost every day, has changed slightly for the better; as fair board members did more detailed figuring on income and expenditures, it was found their might be a possibility of the association nearly breaking even, or at least the loss may not be as great as first expected; immediately after the fair closed, it was estimated the deficit would be in the neighborhood of $6,000.

An anticipated visit yesterday by a caravan of men from Illinois to the Oran pumping station of the Texas Eastern Transmission Corp., operators of the Big and Little Inch pipe lines, failed to materialize, but officers kept a close watch on the situation through the night; a motor cavalcade of hundreds of union men was rumored to be en route to Oran after closing two pumping stations in Illinois, one at Norris City and the other near Anna; the union action was erroneously directed at pumping stations, rather than against Brown & Root Construction Co., which does work for Texas Eastern.

1924

The final concert of the summer series is given in the evening at Courthouse Park by the community band; it’s the 16th open-air concert of the season, all of which have proven popular and pleasing to the public.

Cape Girardeau Mayor James A. Barks and commissioners Roy Brissenden and Martin Krueger departed last night for Memphis, Tennessee, where they will spend two days visiting the Tri-State Fair and investigating several departments of the city government; city officials say they want to see what success is being made of the Tri-State Fair, as the city owns the fairground and a committee directs the fair; the Memphis fairground is a park used year-round by the city, except for fair week, and the arrangement in Cape Girardeau is virtually the same.

