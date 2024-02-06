Out of the past: Sept. 19

1999

Janet Hopkins has been appointed to serve as a pastor and lay minister for the Third Street United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau; it is her third such appointment, having previously served Zion United Methodist Church in Old Appleton; Hopkins is a Cape Girardeau County native; she and her husband, Terry, operated the Little Ole Opry.

A nearly 6-foot-tall concrete statue of C.F.W. Walther, known as the “American Martin Luther”, is dedicated at an afternoon ceremony at Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna; Walther is probably best known among local residents for his participation in a public debate held at the log cabin college in 1841; he was the first instructor at that college in the Dresden settlement; the college now sits in Altenburg.

1974

Spurred into action by reports that animals in the care of the city animal shelter are victims of inhumane treatment, the Cape Girardeau Central High School Student Council Wednesday unanimously passed a proposal calling for the establishment of a humane society here; the council will circulate petitions among the high school student body and the community, which will then be presented to the City Council.

The final report on Cape Girardeau’s Traffic Safety Study, given to the City Council last night, proposes to turn Broadway into a one-way eastbound street from North Pacific to Lorimier; motorists would continue to travel west on Independence, Themis or Bellevue; Mayor Howard C. Tooke said there would be public hearings on the consultants’ proposal.