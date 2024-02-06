Out of the past: Dec. 7

​Cape Girardeau city officials hope that construction of the two new fire stations, approved by voters at the bond election yesterday, can be started in early spring, possibly in March; they add, it will take from six to nine months to secure delivery of the new fire trucks, a portion of the equipment that will be paid for from the $165,000 in bonds approved at the election.

Fire of undetermined origin guts a large portion of the Steinborn auto agency building on Main Street in Jackson, a short distance west of Hubble Creek, at 2 a.m., inflicting damage estimated at upward of $8,000; four machines are ruined or badly damaged; the business is owned and operated by Emil H. Steinborn of Cape Girardeau, and the stucco building is owned by John V. Priest.

1924

​Capt. Charles Langley and other members of the Salvation Army corps are making arrangements to provide dinners for the poor and needy of Cape Girardeau on Christmas Day; they request those who know of families who may not have a bounteous meal on that day to furnish the names and addresses, so the Army can see to it that a basket of food and fruit is left at the homes for Christmas; following its usual custom, the Army will place kettles in the busiest business sections of the city just before Christmas, giving the public an opportunity to donate.

Cape Girardeau churches observe “Golden Rule” day; in keeping with a presidential proclamation, ministers here and across the nation devote their sermons to an explanation of the Near East Relief Work.

