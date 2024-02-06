Out of the past: Sept. 18

1999

With double the number of entrants and the need for an ambulance, the SEMO District Fair’s Peewee Showmanship competition for children 4 to 8 years old is extra exciting this year; as Adam Bird — one of 30 competitors — leads a balky black Angus heifer into the 4-H ring, he is jerked off his feet; the heifer then lands a hoof on the side of the Jackson boy’s head, drawing blood; paramedics say he’s OK, but play it safe by transporting him by ambulance to a hospital for X-rays; wrapping up the fair in the evening is a concert by country music star Waylon Jennings.

Terry Dederich, who has been employed as events supervisor and later marketing director at the Show Me Center for the past six years, is resigning to accept a position near Chicago; in October Dederich plans to move to Bloomingdale, Illinois, to become a show director with International Promotions Inc.; the company produces and promotes indoor and outdoor truck events, arena cross racing, classic auto auctions, quad bike races and snowmobile races.

1974

Sugar, and the exorbitant price it now commands, is leaving a bitter taste in consumers’ mouths and a hole in their pocketbooks; experts cite two major factors for the skyrocketing price of sugar; first is the United States’ lack of trade in recent years with Cuba and several other sugar-producing countries; secondly, damage to this nation’s sugar cane fields — most recently by Hurricane Carmen — has pushed up the price of the commodity.

Two lieutenants in the Cape Girardeau Police Department — William W. Stover, chief of detectives, and Donald R. Roberts, head of the traffic division — will split the duties of interim police chief, each serving six weeks, to fill a vacancy that will exist in the office from Oct. 1 to Jan. 1; Chief Irvin E. Beard will leave the department Sept. 30 at the end of his third-year extension past retirement age of 65; the new chief, Col. Henry H. Greece, will assume the position Jan. 1.