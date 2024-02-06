'Survivors' event Thursday modeled after 'Ted Talk'

Tickets are complimentary and can be claimed at www.survivorstories2023.eventbrite.com.

Stories about the speakers have already been shared in a printed publication in the Oct. 12 issue of the Southeast Missourian. They can also be found online at www.semissourian.com/survivors.

"Survivor Stories is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and candidly hear the stories of our neighbors," said Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia. "We all have experiences we have struggled through, and sometimes it feels like we're alone in those experiences. Survivor Stories is an opportunity for us to hear the stories of others who have struggled too, and to know that we are not alone."

Phillips said the event would not be possible without survivors willing to share their stories and the presenting sponsor, Saint Francis Foundation.

For those unable to attend, the event can be viewed live on the Southeast Missourian Facebook page at www.facebook.com/semissourian.