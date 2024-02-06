All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HealthOctober 21, 2023

'Survivors' event Thursday modeled after 'Ted Talk'

Join "Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words" this Thursday at 6 p.m. in Cape Girardeau. Hear six inspiring tales of perseverance from locals who overcame immense challenges. Free tickets available online.

Southeast Missourian
Laura Emmons, eating disorder survivor Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer
Laura Emmons, eating disorder survivor Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Think "Ted Talk", but for local people who have overcome huge obstacles.

That's the concept behind the "Survivor Stories: In their Own Words" event scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Six area survivors will share their stories of perseverance at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The event is hosted by rustmedia, a marketing business affiliated with the Southeast Missourian.

Event attendees will hear from community members who persevered through breast cancer, disordered eating, a traumatic brain injury, a heart transplant, prison and colon cancer. This year's speakers include Laura Emmons, Jodi Hollandsworth, Kelly Westbrook, Jimmy Williams, Courtney Trankle and Donna Bullard.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tickets are complimentary and can be claimed at www.survivorstories2023.eventbrite.com.

Stories about the speakers have already been shared in a printed publication in the Oct. 12 issue of the Southeast Missourian. They can also be found online at www.semissourian.com/survivors.

"Survivor Stories is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and candidly hear the stories of our neighbors," said Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia. "We all have experiences we have struggled through, and sometimes it feels like we're alone in those experiences. Survivor Stories is an opportunity for us to hear the stories of others who have struggled too, and to know that we are not alone."

Phillips said the event would not be possible without survivors willing to share their stories and the presenting sponsor, Saint Francis Foundation.

For those unable to attend, the event can be viewed live on the Southeast Missourian Facebook page at www.facebook.com/semissourian.

Story Tags
Local News
Survivor Stories
Advertisement
Related
HealthNov. 15
Cape Girardeau County surveys residents on disaster readines...
HealthNov. 13
Judge voids actions of illegal board meetings at north Misso...
HealthNov. 13
What makes walking so great for your health and what else do...
HealthNov. 10
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke, the nation's ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salute to veterans 2024: From battlefield to brushstrokes — how art is healing veterans like Bryan Ewers
HealthNov. 10
Salute to veterans 2024: From battlefield to brushstrokes — how art is healing veterans like Bryan Ewers
Movement Column: Healthy Holidays
HealthNov. 8
Movement Column: Healthy Holidays
The struggle for clarity: A look at states’ promises on opioid settlement transparency
HealthNov. 7
The struggle for clarity: A look at states’ promises on opioid settlement transparency
Lawsuit challenges Missouri's abortion restrictions hours after voters approve Amendment 3
HealthNov. 6
Lawsuit challenges Missouri's abortion restrictions hours after voters approve Amendment 3
Thousands of dead fish wash up on banks near Fredericktown battery plant fire
HealthNov. 6
Thousands of dead fish wash up on banks near Fredericktown battery plant fire
Mental health program at Cape Girardeau County jail shows promise in cutting recidivism
HealthNov. 4
Mental health program at Cape Girardeau County jail shows promise in cutting recidivism
Doctors warn of rising cases of cannabis-related illness as marijuana use surges
HealthNov. 3
Doctors warn of rising cases of cannabis-related illness as marijuana use surges
Missouri family pleaded to have assault rifle seized before deadly school shooting. Officers had few options
HealthNov. 3
Missouri family pleaded to have assault rifle seized before deadly school shooting. Officers had few options
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy