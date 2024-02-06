All sections
EducationMarch 18, 2024
SEMO sets $350K goal for annual Giving Day fundraiser
Following a record-setting year, Southeast Missouri State University has set a high bar for its annual Giving Day fundraising drive. The university raised approximately $307,000 — double its $150,000 goal and the largest amount raised on Giving Day in school history.
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Academic Hall sits behind banner Oct. 16, 2017 at the Southeast Missouri State campus in Cape Girardeau.
Academic Hall sits behind banner Oct. 16, 2017 at the Southeast Missouri State campus in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

Following a record-setting year, Southeast Missouri State University has set a high bar for its annual Giving Day fundraising drive.

The university raised approximately $307,000 — double its $150,000 goal and the largest amount raised on Giving Day in school history — during its sesquicentennial kickoff celebration March 22, 2023. This year, the Southeast Missouri University Foundation has set a lofty $350,000 goal.

"We just want to keep pushing that needle and keep going up, because we like to set goals high and then reach them," SEMO Annual Fund coordinator Kristen Seabaugh said. "Having that high dollar amount will make sure that the projects we have created and listed will absolutely get funded and happen."

Giving Day runs from 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, however, interested parties may donate early online. The fundraiser had already received more than 100 donations worth more than $9,000 as of Sunday, March 17.

This year’s theme is "Transform the Nest", which works in tandem with SEMO’s "Transforming Lives" capital campaign.

"This year we’re really trying to transform the campus, transform students’ lives and just kind of transform everything within SEMO," Seabaugh said. "It goes hand-in-hand with the ‘Transforming Lives’ campaign that we announced at the Homecoming block party."

Donors may also participate in fundraising challenges to attempt to increase the impact of their gift. Alumni who are unable to contribute financially may become social media ambassadors through the website.

"If you’re not able to give, you can sign up to be an ambassador," Seabaugh said. "There are photos and messages (on the website) that are pre-typed that you can share on social media. We encourage everybody to either give or share with your network to encourage others to give."

According to Seabaugh, the best way to donate is online at www.semo.edu/givingday, where potential donors may see the various departments and projects seeking donations. Alternatively, there’s a custom "donor’s choice" option. The university also accepts donations by phone at (573) 651-2332 or by mailing a check to the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

