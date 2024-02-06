SEMO sets $350K goal for annual Giving Day fundraiser

This year’s theme is "Transform the Nest", which works in tandem with SEMO’s "Transforming Lives" capital campaign.

"This year we’re really trying to transform the campus, transform students’ lives and just kind of transform everything within SEMO," Seabaugh said. "It goes hand-in-hand with the ‘Transforming Lives’ campaign that we announced at the Homecoming block party."

Donors may also participate in fundraising challenges to attempt to increase the impact of their gift. Alumni who are unable to contribute financially may become social media ambassadors through the website.

"If you’re not able to give, you can sign up to be an ambassador," Seabaugh said. "There are photos and messages (on the website) that are pre-typed that you can share on social media. We encourage everybody to either give or share with your network to encourage others to give."

According to Seabaugh, the best way to donate is online at www.semo.edu/givingday, where potential donors may see the various departments and projects seeking donations. Alternatively, there’s a custom "donor’s choice" option. The university also accepts donations by phone at (573) 651-2332 or by mailing a check to the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.