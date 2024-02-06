Southeast Missouri State University began sending official financial aid offers to prospective students for the 2024-25 academic year this week after the implementation of a new version of FAFSA delayed processing of financial aid information.
According to a news release from SEMO, changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and online application system presented challenges for universities and colleges around the United States, which resulted in financial aid offices not receiving eligibility data until recently. Because of the delays caused by the new form, SEMO is encouraging students to continue to apply for federal aid, and has extended its scholarship deadline to June 1 and housing contract deadline to July 1.
A report by the National College Attainment Network (NCAN) said FAFSA completion rates were down 40% through the end of March, and only 27% of the high school senior class of 2024 has completed a FAFSA compared to 45.5% of the 2023 class.
"We know the FAFSA delays have been stressful for prospective students and their families. We want them to understand every component of their award and have all their questions answered," Student Financial Services director Dr. Matthew Kearney said in the news release. "Total college cost is a major consideration in choosing, and we're here to support families through that process."
The new version of FAFSA was intended to make the process easier for students and families. Typically, prospective students can fill out the form in October and universities would begin processing applications in January. Because the United States Department of Education was still working on the new form, those seeking financial aid had to wait until January to file. Even after the new form was made available, problems persisted, which delayed the process further.
"Our goal was to deliver financial aid offers to admitted students the first week of May and we are getting those offers out this week," Kearney said. "Families need this information to fully understand costs and make the best choices for their education."
More than 70% of SEMO students qualify for the Copper Dome scholarship, the release stated, which can be combined with other endowed and participation scholarships.
Prospective SEMO students who fill out, or have already submitted the FAFSA form can expect to receive information regarding their financial aid offers by email and through their mySEMO portal. New incoming freshmen will have their aid offers mailed to their homes. Upon receipt, students and parents can contact admissions by calling (573) 651-2590 or emailing admissions@semo.edu, and student financial services, which can be reached by calling (573) 651-2253 or emailing sfs@semo.edu, with any questions.
For more information on financial aid opportunities at SEMO, visit semo.edu/sfs. To fill out the FAFSA form, visit studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa.
