Southeast Missouri State University began sending official financial aid offers to prospective students for the 2024-25 academic year this week after the implementation of a new version of FAFSA delayed processing of financial aid information.

According to a news release from SEMO, changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and online application system presented challenges for universities and colleges around the United States, which resulted in financial aid offices not receiving eligibility data until recently. Because of the delays caused by the new form, SEMO is encouraging students to continue to apply for federal aid, and has extended its scholarship deadline to June 1 and housing contract deadline to July 1.

A report by the National College Attainment Network (NCAN) said FAFSA completion rates were down 40% through the end of March, and only 27% of the high school senior class of 2024 has completed a FAFSA compared to 45.5% of the 2023 class.

"We know the FAFSA delays have been stressful for prospective students and their families. We want them to understand every component of their award and have all their questions answered," Student Financial Services director Dr. Matthew Kearney said in the news release. "Total college cost is a major consideration in choosing, and we're here to support families through that process."