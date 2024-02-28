SEMO capital campaign generates 70% of $60 million goal

"While public universities receive funding from state and local appropriations for operations, this campaign is solely philanthropic and the only funds counted toward the goal will come from private support," Lincoln said.

One of the major goals of this campaign is to increase the number of new donors to the university. Lincoln said she's hopeful the university's Day of Giving will help achieve it.

"An objective of this campaign is to increase giving from new donors. One way that we hope to achieve that goal is with our Day of Giving scheduled for March 20," Lincoln said. "This is a focused effort to inspire the entire SEMO community — alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and parents -- to support an area of our university they are passionate about."

While the amount of money raised remains approximately the same as the Southeast Missourian reported in January, the anticipated time for completion remains the same.

"It is our goal to have the campaign completed within two to three years," Lincoln said.

Transforming Lives is aimed at pushing SEMO in a more modern direction by investing in academics, facilities, technology and athletics. Projects include constructing a new cyber command center for SEMO's cybersecurity program, along with a new health sciences facility located where Dearmont Hall is. The university is also looking to expand partnerships with businesses and organizations to benefit experiential learning, begin the next phase of the Houck multipurpose development and construct a third building at the River Campus for art students.