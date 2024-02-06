The board revised the campus Alcohol Beverage Usage Policy to allow students 21 and older who live on campus to possess and consume alcohol behind closed doors. Public consumption is still prohibited, and students younger than 21 are still not allowed to drink. The new policy will go into effect Monday, May 13.

The university will add a management certificate to its curriculum for working professionals who don't have a bachelor's degree. The 18-hour program will be available online and is designed for workers in supervisory roles who are looking to improve their management skills. The certificate is stackable for students who want to apply it toward a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

A new undergraduate minor in esports will also be added to SEMO's curriculum. The minor will give students an understanding of esports, including management and marketing aspects. SEMO created an esports team in 2019, which has become one of the largest student organizations on campus with 360 students and seven competitive teams.

Finally, the board approved changing the title of the Bachelor of Science in corporate communication to organizational communication. According to the release, the change reduces external credit requirements, simplifies the degree path and aligns the degree name with the focus of course content.