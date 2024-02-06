Retired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin was recently announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State University's 13th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Friday, March 1, at the Show Me Center.

Godwin — a Jackson native — began working for NASA in 1980 and was selected as an astronaut candidate in 1985. During her career as an astronaut, she took part in four space shuttle flights and spent more than 38 days in space.

Godwin is a 1970 graduate of Jackson High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics from SEMO in 1974 before finishing her academic career at the University of Missouri.

"We wanted to bring her to campus to give everyone a chance to actually meet her and hear her story live," said Brad Koester, SEMO's major gift officer of University Advancement. "She was a pioneer in her field. There were hardly any women in NASA, especially going to space. She's a leader in her field, and we think that she'll deliver an empowering message."

SEMO launched the Power of Women Expo and Luncheon in 2012 to encourage women across the region to support the university through service and philanthropy. The event was designed to connect female students with financial resources and potential role models to support their education.