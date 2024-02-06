Notre Dame high school to host annual Winter Extravaganza on Saturday

"Escape to the Mediterranean" is the theme for Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Winter Extravaganza this weekend.

According to Jordan Eastridge, Notre Dame's assistant director of Advancement for Development Services and Communications, the theme is chosen by an event committee made up of parents and staff.

For the second consecutive year, the event — presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System — has sold out.

"The event features a plated dinner by The Southerner, a live auction and entertainment by Dr. Zhivegas," Eastridge said. "We're also raffling off a Gucci purse, 20 bottles of high-end scotch, whiskey or allocated bourbon and a diamond jewelry piece."