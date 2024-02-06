Notre Dame high school to host annual Winter Extravaganza on Saturday

"Escape to the Mediterranean" is the theme for Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Winter Extravaganza this weekend.
According to Jordan Eastridge, Notre Dame's assistant director of Advancement for Development Services and Communications, the theme is chosen by an event committee made up of parents and staff.
For the second consecutive year, the event — presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System — has sold out.
"The event features a plated dinner by The Southerner, a live auction and entertainment by Dr. Zhivegas," Eastridge said. "We're also raffling off a Gucci purse, 20 bottles of high-end scotch, whiskey or allocated bourbon and a diamond jewelry piece."
While tickets to the actual event are no longer available, anyone interested in entering a raffle for a chance to win one of the aforementioned prizes may purchase tickets for $50 each at https://e.givesmart.com/events/ynV/i. Only 250 raffle tickets will be sold.
"Raffle tickets for the Gucci purse and bourbon raffle are available to purchase online until 8 a.m. on Friday," Eastridge said. "You do not have to be present to win."
Last year, Notre Dame raised $130,000 at the event and has set its sights on matching that number in 2024.
The Winter Extravaganza was spearheaded by Notre Dame's former development director Tony Buehrle around a decade ago as a way for the school to raise funds for its operating budget, which includes its technology budget. Before the Winter Extravaganza, the school hosted a German dance at Bavarian Halle in Jackson to raise funds.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and live music beginning at approximately 8:15 p.m.
