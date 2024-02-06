Local high school students recognized as Missouri's top scholars

Three students in Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Missouri Scholars 100 list, and two others received honorable mention recognition.

Saxony Lutheran student Ellie Kratochvil, right, poses for a photo with principal Mark Ruark. Kratochvil was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 list. Photo courtesy of Saxony Lutheran High School

Lydia Cao of Cape Central High School, Luke Richey of Notre Dame Regional High School and Ellie Kratochvil of Saxony Lutheran High School were each listed in the top 100 list selected annually by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.

Notre Dame student Luke Richey was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 list. Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Regional High School

In addition to the three selected in the top 100, Cape Central's Anshula Vanteddu and Ian Weber of Scott City High School were named to the honorable mention list.