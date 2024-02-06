Local high school students recognized as Missouri's top scholars

Three students in Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Missouri Scholars 100 list, and two others received honorable mention recognition.
Lydia Cao of Cape Central High School, Luke Richey of Notre Dame Regional High School and Ellie Kratochvil of Saxony Lutheran High School were each listed in the top 100 list selected annually by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.
In addition to the three selected in the top 100, Cape Central's Anshula Vanteddu and Ian Weber of Scott City High School were named to the honorable mention list.
Schools across the state are invited each year to nominate students to be recognized on the Missouri Scholars 100 list, which is considered to be one of the highest academic honors a high school student in Missouri can earn. Once nominations are complete, the students are selected based on several factors.
First, nominated students must meet specific criteria that determine a student's academic strength. To be selected, students must possess a minimum 3.75 grade point average, a score within specified ranges on standardized tests, be ranked in the top 10% of their class and have taken high-level courses in math, science, English and foreign languages. Additionally, the students must have a high attendance rate, be model citizens in their school and participate in school activities.
Each student selected to the top 100 and honorable mention lists will be recognized at a reception on Sunday, April 21, at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
