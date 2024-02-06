All sections
EducationApril 9, 2024

Local high school students recognized as Missouri's top scholars

Three students in Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Missouri Scholars 100 list, and two others received honorable mention recognition.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Central High School student Lydia Cao was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 list.
Cape Central High School student Lydia Cao was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 list. Photo courtesy of Cape Girardeau Public Schools

Three students in Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Missouri Scholars 100 list, and two others received honorable mention recognition.

Saxony Lutheran student Ellie Kratochvil, right, poses for a photo with principal Mark Ruark. Kratochvil was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 list.
Saxony Lutheran student Ellie Kratochvil, right, poses for a photo with principal Mark Ruark. Kratochvil was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 list. Photo courtesy of Saxony Lutheran High School

Lydia Cao of Cape Central High School, Luke Richey of Notre Dame Regional High School and Ellie Kratochvil of Saxony Lutheran High School were each listed in the top 100 list selected annually by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.

Notre Dame student Luke Richey was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 list.
Notre Dame student Luke Richey was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 list. Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Regional High School

In addition to the three selected in the top 100, Cape Central's Anshula Vanteddu and Ian Weber of Scott City High School were named to the honorable mention list.

Cape Central High School student Anshula Vanteddu was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 honorable mention list.
Cape Central High School student Anshula Vanteddu was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 honorable mention list.Photo courtesy of Cape Girardeau Public Schools

Schools across the state are invited each year to nominate students to be recognized on the Missouri Scholars 100 list, which is considered to be one of the highest academic honors a high school student in Missouri can earn. Once nominations are complete, the students are selected based on several factors.

Scott City student Ian Weber was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 honorable mention list.
Scott City student Ian Weber was named to the 2024 Missouri Scholars 100 honorable mention list.Photo courtesy of Scott City High School

First, nominated students must meet specific criteria that determine a student's academic strength. To be selected, students must possess a minimum 3.75 grade point average, a score within specified ranges on standardized tests, be ranked in the top 10% of their class and have taken high-level courses in math, science, English and foreign languages. Additionally, the students must have a high attendance rate, be model citizens in their school and participate in school activities.

Each student selected to the top 100 and honorable mention lists will be recognized at a reception on Sunday, April 21, at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.

