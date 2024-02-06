The Jackson R-2 Foundation is set to host its annual Red and Black Affair gala from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Jackson Civic Center.

This year's event will be a "sneaker ball", where attendees are encouraged to break out their favorite kicks to pair with their cocktail attire.

"We try to change it up a little bit every year," said Merideth Pobst, Jackson School District's chief marketing and communications director and district liaison for the Foundation. "We've learned that our community in Jackson is super supportive of their school system, but they enjoy having a theme. Basically, this year, the committee came up with a sneaker ball. You don't have to, but if you want to, you can add a pair of sneakers to your favorite outfit that you would normally wear to the event. I think a lot of the ladies are excited because they're going to be really comfortable."

The Red and Black Affair was first held during the 2009-10 school year and started as a dinner to raise money for the school district. Over time, the event transformed into a gala with music, dancing, food and cocktails.

"It's definitely grown over the years," Pobst said. "At the beginning, it was more like a dinner. Now, there is live music every year and there's always something to look forward to like the silent auction. ... It's just a super, super fun time."

Originally held at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, the event moved once the Jackson Civic Center was built.

"There wasn't really a space in Jackson that was available at the time to be rented when the committee was wanting to have this back in the day," Pobst said. "The event was actually held in Cape, but as soon as the Civic Center opened, we were their inaugural event."