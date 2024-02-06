The Jackson R-2 Foundation is set to host its annual Red and Black Affair gala from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Jackson Civic Center.
This year's event will be a "sneaker ball", where attendees are encouraged to break out their favorite kicks to pair with their cocktail attire.
"We try to change it up a little bit every year," said Merideth Pobst, Jackson School District's chief marketing and communications director and district liaison for the Foundation. "We've learned that our community in Jackson is super supportive of their school system, but they enjoy having a theme. Basically, this year, the committee came up with a sneaker ball. You don't have to, but if you want to, you can add a pair of sneakers to your favorite outfit that you would normally wear to the event. I think a lot of the ladies are excited because they're going to be really comfortable."
The Red and Black Affair was first held during the 2009-10 school year and started as a dinner to raise money for the school district. Over time, the event transformed into a gala with music, dancing, food and cocktails.
"It's definitely grown over the years," Pobst said. "At the beginning, it was more like a dinner. Now, there is live music every year and there's always something to look forward to like the silent auction. ... It's just a super, super fun time."
Originally held at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, the event moved once the Jackson Civic Center was built.
"There wasn't really a space in Jackson that was available at the time to be rented when the committee was wanting to have this back in the day," Pobst said. "The event was actually held in Cape, but as soon as the Civic Center opened, we were their inaugural event."
The gala raises money for the Jackson R-2 Foundation through ticket sales, sponsors and a silent auction held during the event. The Bank of Missouri is the presenting sponsor of the event and has been for the past five years.
"The Bank of Missouri is a huge supporter of the foundation," Pobst said. "We're super thankful and we probably couldn't have this without them."
Last year, the Foundation gave away approximately $57,000 in grants and typically raises between $50,000 and $60,000 per year. All proceeds from the event go toward educational projects and aiding students in need.
"It's not for athletics or anything like that," Pobst said. "We're certainly appreciative of all of those things, but that's more of the Tribal Council and Booster Club's thing. The foundation focuses on furthering academic projects and goals, and we also concentrate on students who are in need.
"What sets the foundation apart is it really focuses on those educational needs. It could be a student who is chosen to go to a state competition, and maybe they don't have the funding to be able to afford to go. We've also helped students before who needed a specific wardrobe or dress clothes to go on to competitions or things like that. It just varies."
Because of the foundation's desire to promote local businesses, Tractor's in Jackson will cater the event as it has since the gala's inception.
The event is for adults 21 and older. Tickets cost $75 and are available to purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/red-and-black-affair-2024-sneaker-ball-tickets-753361563717?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR2-5bV62QFw7bOTL6aa1J6U599x3TCAHc7C5RzX6VI5LJF-QgbSyUqweMY.
