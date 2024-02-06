Hundreds gather for SEMO’s eclipse block party

Hundreds of current, former and potentially future Southeast Missouri State University students filled the 900 block of Normal Avenue on Monday, April 8, for the school’s solar eclipse watch party.

The SEclipse University Block Party began at 11 a.m. and featured eclipse-themed carnival games, inflatable bounce houses, multiple food trucks, a student organization fair and Greek Week festivities before the main event.

SEMO president Carlos Vargas expressed his excitement for the event’s turnout.

"This is really a validation of the importance that the university has for the community," Vargas said. "We are not only a place of learning, but we are a place of gathering, and I think that’s important. I love to see people here so that they feel they are part of a community, so this is perfect."

A diverse group of people attended, from small children to the elderly as well as students from several countries, which Vargas took pride in.

"Students come here to learn and to develop an expertise in a discipline, but also to mature as human beings," Vargas said. "I think that this is what this is all about. We have a community, a very diverse group of people here, from all kinds of walks of life. Some of them are alumni, some of them are students, some of them are children and this is exactly what the university should be all about."

In addition to the outdoor entertainment, two speakers from NASA — Matt McSavaney and Blake Parker — gave educational presentations inside Academic Hall.

"Last time we had Michio Kaku, who is a well-known physicist," Vargas said. "This year, we have two speakers from NASA talking to the community in Academic Hall’s auditorium. It’s fantastic to be able to see that, and it’s promoting science, also."