Hundreds gather for SEMO’s eclipse block party

Hundreds of current, former and potentially future Southeast Missouri State University students filled the 900 block of Normal Avenue on Monday, April 8, for the school’s solar eclipse watch party.
The SEclipse University Block Party began at 11 a.m. and featured eclipse-themed carnival games, inflatable bounce houses, multiple food trucks, a student organization fair and Greek Week festivities before the main event.
SEMO president Carlos Vargas expressed his excitement for the event’s turnout.
"This is really a validation of the importance that the university has for the community," Vargas said. "We are not only a place of learning, but we are a place of gathering, and I think that’s important. I love to see people here so that they feel they are part of a community, so this is perfect."
A diverse group of people attended, from small children to the elderly as well as students from several countries, which Vargas took pride in.
"Students come here to learn and to develop an expertise in a discipline, but also to mature as human beings," Vargas said. "I think that this is what this is all about. We have a community, a very diverse group of people here, from all kinds of walks of life. Some of them are alumni, some of them are students, some of them are children and this is exactly what the university should be all about."
In addition to the outdoor entertainment, two speakers from NASA — Matt McSavaney and Blake Parker — gave educational presentations inside Academic Hall.
"Last time we had Michio Kaku, who is a well-known physicist," Vargas said. "This year, we have two speakers from NASA talking to the community in Academic Hall’s auditorium. It’s fantastic to be able to see that, and it’s promoting science, also."
Ahead of totality, current SEMO students were excited to experience the eclipse while surrounded by their friends, family and peers.
"I think it’s really cool for them to celebrate something like this in this sort of way," SEMO freshman Emily Francis said. "I really like that it’s not just for SEMO students. I like seeing a lot of little kids and local people from around here. I don’t have much of this where I’m from. It’s a very small town, so I think it’s really cool."
Another SEMO student, junior Leighton Tarter, said he was looking forward to seeing the moon completely cover the sun.
"I didn’t get to see the full totality seven years ago, and I finally actually get to see full totality this time," Tartar said. "I’m actually pretty excited about that."
As totality neared, most of the attendees made their way to the hills near Academic Hall to get a good vantage point. Once the moon’s shadow fully eclipsed the sun, cheers erupted from the audience.
"This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen," a student was overheard saying once it was safe to view totality without special glasses.
After approximately four minutes, the sun’s light peeked back out, which prompted more cheers from those in attendance.
SEMO freshman Mia Williams watched the 2017 eclipse when she was in seventh grade, but said she appreciated being able to experience it again as a college student.
"This time, in my opinion, it was much better since I’m older and I’m able to comprehend what’s going on a lot more and appreciate it," Williams said. "We were blessed to see it a second time and it lasted a lot longer. Before it was like two minutes, and I think this time it was around for five minutes. It was really cool to see, and to be able to be outside of class to see it while being surrounded by friends."
