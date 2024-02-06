CTC to host Mock Interview Week

From Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, Cape Girardeau Career and Technical Center will host its annual Mock Interview Week where students have the opportunity to sit down for a practice interview with professionals in their prospective career field.

Juniors and seniors at CTC begin preparing for Mock Interview Week at the beginning of the school year, and some of the interviews actually result in the students receiving a job offer.

“They will interview with industry experts from their field, and they will go through what we call a mock interview, but it’s really like a real-life interview,” said CTC embedded English language arts (ELA) instructor Emily Elliott, who oversees Mock Interview Week. “Several of our kids each year get hired from our mock interview events.”

Students entering their senior year are required to take Elliott’s class, which revolves around preparing for their mock interviews. She only sees each student in class a couple of times every month, which gives them ample time to complete their assignments.

“We start right away when our school year begins,” Elliott said. “How my class works is, I communicate with all of our programs here on campus, and once or twice a month I will go into their programs and we will discuss what the assignments and things we’re doing for that month are. My class is kind of unique in the sense that I’m physically located here on campus and I do see them once or twice a month in their class, but they do all their work online.”