Central student awarded SEMO President's Scholarship

Cape Central senior Madison Phelps was awarded Southeast Missouri State University's President's Scholarship during a small ceremony Thursday, Feb. 8, at Cape Central High School, becoming the first student from the school to receive the scholarship since its inception in 2019.

The President's Scholarship is SEMO's most prestigious scholarship and is awarded each year to five students who "represent the top of all applicants to Southeast". The scholarship pays $10,000 per year -- $7,000 for tuition and $3,000 for residence hall fees -- and the value increases annually to up to $43,000 over four years for those who meet renewal requirements.

"It means a lot, especially since they said no one from Cape Central has ever received this scholarship," Phelps said. "That's a really big deal to me because I didn't think they wanted someone so local to get the scholarship, I thought they wanted other people from different areas. I feel really honored and excited about this."

To qualify for the scholarship, a student must have a minimum of a 3.9 grade point average or a 3.75 GPA with a 31 on the ACT or a 1390 on the SAT.

Phelps is currently fourth in her class out of 268 students and maintains a 4.2 GPA. In addition to her success in the classroom, Phelps participates in three varsity sports (volleyball, soccer and swimming), is the Student Senate's executive corresponding secretary, participated in the Scholar Bowl and is a member of the school's Beta Club and the National Honor Society.

Her mother said her daughter's hard work is paying off.

"When you're family, you see all sides of everybody. We see the struggle when everybody else sees the end result, when she has succeeded," Anna Phelps said. "We see what all she put into it to get to there. If anybody thinks that this came easy for her, any of this, it has not. We've been with her through travel volleyball, where she spent a whole weekend off in another state but she still had homework, and she had the struggles of missing school when she needed to be at school to excel to where she wanted to be. We've seen all this balancing act on the backside, and she's given a lot to be able to get here. We've seen it, and we're very happy for her. I mean, how many times do you tell somebody, 'Your hard work will pay off'? This time it did."

If a student meets the academic requirements, they then have to apply for the award, including writing an essay about themselves describing their college and career plans, getting two letters of recommendation and, if selected as a finalist, going through an interview process.

Phelps discovered she was named a finalist by checking her email while she was exercising.

"I was actually at the gym whenever I found out," Phelps said. "I was at the gym and I looked at my email, because I always look at the notifications, and I saw that. I was just reading it and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' Then, I went straight ahead and applied for the interview so I could get a good time and get focused. I'm very much on top of everything, so I felt like I had to do it really quickly."