For the first time in the school's history, Cape Central Academy's Missouri Option Program (MO-Ops) students posted a 100% passing rate on the HISET exams, allowing all 13 students enrolled in the program to earn their high school diplomas.

Cape Central Academy director Dr. Zech Payne gave a significant amount of credit for the accomplishment to third-year transition instructor Chris Collier, who serves as coordinator of MO-Ops.

"He is the most authentic person I've ever met in my entire life," Payne said. "I have never heard Mr. Collier say a negative thing about anybody ever."

Payne touted Collier's ability to hold students accountable while also being able to "meet students in the middle". Before working at Central Academy, Collier spent 30 years with the Missouri Department of Social Services in its Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO) program.

"His entire career has been centered around helping students that need just a little additional support," Payne said.

The HISET exams are a series of four high school equivalency tests that cover reading and writing, social studies, science and math. The MO-Ops program is available for students 17 years or older who are, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website, "enrolled in Missouri public or charter school, and at risk of dropping out or not graduating with their cohort group."

"You're getting tested on the same content that a high school graduate would learn," Payne said. "You're just trying to have to learn that at a very accelerated pace."