For the first time in the school's history, Cape Central Academy's Missouri Option Program (MO-Ops) students posted a 100% passing rate on the HISET exams, allowing all 13 students enrolled in the program to earn their high school diplomas.
Cape Central Academy director Dr. Zech Payne gave a significant amount of credit for the accomplishment to third-year transition instructor Chris Collier, who serves as coordinator of MO-Ops.
"He is the most authentic person I've ever met in my entire life," Payne said. "I have never heard Mr. Collier say a negative thing about anybody ever."
Payne touted Collier's ability to hold students accountable while also being able to "meet students in the middle". Before working at Central Academy, Collier spent 30 years with the Missouri Department of Social Services in its Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO) program.
"His entire career has been centered around helping students that need just a little additional support," Payne said.
The HISET exams are a series of four high school equivalency tests that cover reading and writing, social studies, science and math. The MO-Ops program is available for students 17 years or older who are, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website, "enrolled in Missouri public or charter school, and at risk of dropping out or not graduating with their cohort group."
"You're getting tested on the same content that a high school graduate would learn," Payne said. "You're just trying to have to learn that at a very accelerated pace."
Students who can graduate due to Collier's help in the MO-Ops praised his efforts as well. Damarion Williams, a MO-Ops student who will receive a diploma, was meant to graduate in 2023 but wasn't able to do so.
"He just kept pushing me," Williams said. "He helped me with my studying and stuff. ... We've got a good bond. When I first started at the school I was like, 'I don't know if I'm going to like this teacher or not.' But he is a good teacher and he helped me graduate."
Williams' sister, Kelsie Williams, said Collier holding her accountable during the school year was instrumental in earning her diploma.
"He really will motivate you. The bond he creates is awesome," Kelsie Williams said. "... He pushed me every day to wake up and come to school. He'll call (in the mornings) and every time I come to school he's like, 'Make sure you come to school tomorrow on time. Make sure you get on the bus.'"
Another soon-to-be-graduate, Ketavion Dixon, said it means a lot to him to see his classmates walk the stage alongside him.
"Not that many of us really should have been here, to be honest," Dixon said. Like, it shouldn't happen ... because it was rough for most of us."
Cape Central High School's graduation — which includes Central Academy graduates — will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Show Me Center.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.