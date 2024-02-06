“You actually get a pouch checked out to you, and it becomes district property that’s simply given to you for the course of the school year, the same way we would check out a Chromebook,” Beck said. “Then, you label that with your name. Our kids have already started the process of decorating their pouches and making them unique to themselves. What happens is the pouch stays in your possession 24/7, and the expectation is that when you walk into the high school every day for school, you’re going to pouch up and lock your pouch. Then, when you exit the building, the Yondr team that came in to do the rollout implementation, they helped us strategically place unlocking stations all around the campus for the main dismissal points.”

While officials have seen positive results so far, many have expressed concern for student safety in the event of an emergency at the school. According to Beck, student safety is the district’s top priority and the high school’s procedures in the event of an emergency remain in place.

“(Student safety) was the No. 1 question that got brought up very early on when we communicated that we were looking at either adopting Yondr. We have many people, including myself, that are parents of our own children that we’re sending to the district. We’re thinking about things and (possible emergencies) cross our mind,” Beck said. “But what we concluded — as an administrative team at the high school and with collaboration from our leadership team here — is it doesn’t change our procedures in a safety event, because our first priority is going to be getting our students accounted for. We have an entire district safety plan that we follow depending on the type of incidents that occur.”

In the event of a major emergency, such as an intruder or active shooter where a student absolutely needs to be able to use their phone, the pouches can be cut open to remove the device and make a call.

“Once kids are accounted for, we’ve got them out of the situation and we’ve rallied to safety, we have means to get them to communicate with their parents,” Beck said. “The pouches are not indestructible, and I talked about that in one of our first meetings. We can just simply cut them up and take the phone out. We talked about fees with the association of damaged pouches, but in an emergency situation, God forbid that ever occurs, that’s not something we’re worried about. We’ll just get the phones out, and then we’ll figure out the rest later.”

While it’s too early to truly know whether the Yondr Pouches are going to be a long-term solution, Beck said he hopes the district can have a good idea of how utilizing them will progress closer to the end of the school year, adding it could take years before a full evaluation can take place.

“I think the true story here is giving it some time to be implemented, but then really going and getting the educators’ perspective of people who have been there while it’s being implemented,” Beck said. “Not just the teachers’ perspective, but the students’ perspective and the leadership team, because I get snapshots of how things are going early on when we’re there on-site, but our teachers that teach at CHS and the administrative team and the students, that is the procedure for them daily. I feel like getting their feedback a couple of months into this semester will provide excellent information.”