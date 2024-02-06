Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are assessing the security and reviewing their response following a shooting at Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, that sent hundreds into a frenzy.

A single gunshot echoed through the Show Me Center’s auditorium from the upper concourse near a concession stand as a student was addressing the crowd. Two victims were injured and taken to the hospital, and the alleged perpetrator, identified Monday, May 20, as 20-year-old Kris E. Owens, was apprehended and arrested on multiple felony charges.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials praised school resource officers for their response.

"I want to commend our school resource officers for the response yesterday. They immediately jumped into action and leaned on their training to help keep everyone safe," district superintendent Howard Benyon said. The resource officers, according to documents, ran to the area where the shot was heard, then found two subjects wrestling in a stairwell. They apprehended both subjects.

According to assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell, security at the event was a "combined effort." The district was responsible for security at the event.

"We had our school resource officers, five of them," Crowell said. "We also had additional staff from the high school that were working there as well, and a few of our (staff members from) other buildings as well as the staff from the Show Me Center."

Attendees noted there were no metal detectors in place at the Show Me Center’s entrances as there often are for concerts and other events. While the district hasn’t decided when graduation ceremonies will be held again, Crowell said there will be "various changes" made.

"As with any situation, we re-evaluate and evaluate where we were at, what took place and then we will look at new processes, procedures, protocols, and implement those accordingly," Crowell said. "I cannot tell you exactly what that will look like yet, but there will be various changes that I would also say will spread all over our campuses and all over our buildings, particularly for summer school and then leading into the start of next school year and all events going forward."

At a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Stacy Kinder, who attended the graduation ceremony Sunday, said short- and long-term action needs to be taken.

“There was a lot of immediate and near-future decisions needing to be made by various organizations that are involved in any kind of large-scale gathering that we see most notably our school district, SEMO and even the city,” Kinder said. “These organizations are currently even today beginning conversations or continuing conversations about decisions that may need to be made rather immediately or in the near future regarding safety.”

Some have been critical of school district superintendent Howard Benyon’s response at the graduation. In a video posted to Facebook, Benyon can be heard telling attendees, "Please calm down. We’ll find out if that was just the balloons. Everyone, please calm down." However, Benyon said he was being instructed to keep everyone inside the arena portion of the Show Me Center by school resource officers who are commissioned by and were in direct contact with the Cape Girardeau Police Department at the time.

"The incident was happening at that point, and if they were going to be exiting the building, they could be caught up in that," Benyon said. "That’s the reason why we wanted them to stay within the Show Me Center. At that point, as soon as I got confirmation to release them out the north side and then release them out the south side, we did. That’s one of those communications where I know people feel was not on the same pace as they think their mind was going, but, in our minds, we had to wait for the safety of all of the patrons in the Show Me Center and we couldn’t do that until we got the OK to do that from the police department."