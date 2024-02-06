Blakemore to be honored as SEMO's 2024 Friend of the University

Southeast Missouri State University recently named alumnus David Blakemore as the 2024 Friend of the University.

However, Blakemore’s college career didn’t start the way one would expect for the recipient of such a prestigious honor.

Blakemore attended Southeast in the 1970s after graduating from Holcomb High School in 1972 and was able to pay for his own tuition while he went to school off and on. Eventually, Blakemore dropped out of college after losing a friend to a car accident and battling a nasty case of influenza.

“I never did figure out how my mother found out (I was sick) and why she was showing up. But years later I found out one of my friends called her and said she needed to get up there and check on me because I was, ‘Going to lay there in the house by himself and die,’” Blakemore said. “I missed a lot of class that semester. I attempted nine hours and passed six, and said ‘This is a waste of my time.’”

After dropping out of college, Blakemore continued to work with his father as he worked to expand the family business — ginning cotton and processing grain. Blakemore had worked with his dad from the age of 10, and the two continued to work together for 45 years.

“The gin started operating when I was 13, so I started working in the cotton gin when I was 13 and the grain elevator,” Blakemore said. “Then, when I was 16, I got moved into the office. I was promoted there from the grain elevator and the deal with it was always that I was going to go to SEMO because I could come home on the weekends and work.”

Eventually, Blakemore’s mother convinced him to return to college and finish his education.

“It had always been aggravating to me because generally, I do what I set out to. It was a sore spot for me that I had not finished my degree,” Blakemore said. “For whatever reason, my mother came in one day back in ’07 and just was bawling. I thought somebody had died and asked, ‘What’s the deal?’ She said, ‘The saddest thing that ever happened to me was you left school.’ I thought at that time, That’s it, that’s all you’ve got on me? Anyway, truth be told I’m a mama’s boy, I enrolled two weeks later.”