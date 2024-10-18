Out of the past: Oct. 19

1999

Yesterday, Olivia Glueck of Cape Girardeau took her first airplane ride; the 101-year-old thought it was great fun, “the highlight of my life,” she said; Shamela Limbaugh, administrator of Cape Girardeau Residential Care Center, where Glueck lives, arranged for Glueck’s inaugural flight with Bruce Loy, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; he, in turn, called on John Ellis to give Glueck her first flight.

The Brad Pitt film “Fight Club”, for which Jim Uhls wrote the script, was No. 3 at the box office in its opening weekend; Uhls, a Cape Girardeau native, is now pitching a script to Mel Gibson and is developing a television series with Steven Spielberg; Uhls seems to be on a roll in the entertainment industry of California, where he moved 16 years ago.

1974

The crowning of Beverly Lloyd of Tilden, Illinois, as the 1974 Homecoming Queen was the highlight of the Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming week’s many activities; she was crowned last night at the annual Homecoming Dance held at the Arena Building.

Thomas B. Curtis, former Missouri congressman who wants to be a U.S. senator, spoke to about 80 persons in front of Academic Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus Friday afternoon; Curtis was to have appeared with his Democratic opponent, Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton, in a debate arranged by the SEMO Political Science Club, but the incumbent rejected the invitation.

1949