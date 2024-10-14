Out of the past: Oct. 17

1999

Cornerstone Church of Cape Girardeau holds a dedication service for its new facility in the afternoon; a reception and open house immediately follow the service at the church, 922 Koch Ave.

The crews were ready, roads well marked and everything in order for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day held yesterday at Arena Park’s 4-H building; organizers were determined not to have the traffic tie-up and long waits that accompanied the first collection day in 1998; crowds were so overwhelming at the inaugural collection day that a second day had to be added later in the year; but no one was turned away this year, as long as they were in line by noon.

1974

The route for this year’s Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming parade will be longer than ever before; the parade, which begins at Capaha Park at 9:30 Saturday morning, will march down Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and continue to Independence Street, where it will disband; it was decided to take the parade down Main Street because merchants along that route, through the years, helped subsidize the cost of parade floats and the like.

More than a dozen business and civic leaders met at Jackson last night to discuss the Missouri Highway Department’s proposed Highway 72 relocation south of Jackson; the proposal calls for four lanes of divided, limited-access highway from near the Interstate 55-Highway 61 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson to Highway 25 a mile south of Jackson; two additional lanes later would be added from Highway 25 westward to where the new highway would rejoin Highway 72.

1949