Out of the past: Oct. 12

1999

With a view toward preserving as much as possible of the original architecture of old St. Vincent’s College as it is developed as a school for the visual and performing arts, the six members of the River Campus Board of Managers toured the old brick buildings yesterday with Lisa Howe, Southeast Missouri State University facilities management project manager; history professor Dr. Frank Nickel also met with the board.

Southeast Missouri State University has joined the ranks of schools offering Web-based courses this fall; it’s a new venture for Southeast as it tackles the latest trend in college learning; the university is offering 10 Web-based courses this semester — four undergraduate classes and six graduate courses; more than 100 students are taking the courses.

1974

Cape Girardeau County school districts will share a total of $160,640.05 in county foreign insurance taxes this year, $5,165.20 more than was received last year; of the total, the Cape Girardeau School District will receive the most, $100,037.24, while the second largest amount, $42,440.39, will go to the Jackson district; the money is the county’s share of taxes collected from insurance net premiums paid in Missouri to insurance firms headquartered outside the state.

Silversmith Otto F. Dingeldein is crediting the actions of three unnamed Cape Girardeau firefighters with saving merchandise and other valuable items, such as tools, when fire heavily damaged his shop in the Odd Fellows Lodge yesterday; he cites a need for businesses here to furnish fire officials with floor plans of their businesses to aid firemen in removing valuables during fires.