The Critical Mineral Recovery company is paying for alternate water sources for livestock near the site of last week’s fire at its Fredericktown battery plant after thousands of dead fish washed up on the banks of a nearby creek and river.

The fishkill was discovered along a 2-1/2 mile-long stretch of Village Creek and St. Francis River. While the cause of the fish deaths is not confirmed, officials believe it may be tied to runoff from firefighting foams and retardants. Many fishkills across the country have been linked to fires where foams reached creeks and waterways.

Residents have expressed concerns about water quality following the fire Oct. 30.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and contractors hired by the Critical Mineral Recovery facility are collecting surface water samples and making plans to test groundwater as well.

According to a daily response web page established by the EPA, Fredericktown’s public drinking supply is pulled from City Lake. They believe the lake was not affected by the smoke plume or runoff, but MoDNR and contractors hired by Critical Mineral Recovery are collecting samples to confirm that belief.

The facility also hired a contractor to provide alternate drinking water for livestock.