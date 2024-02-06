People in superhero costumes will be using their powers for children's mental health during a luncheon scheduled to raise money for the Community Counseling Center's foundation Thursday, Feb. 20.

The event, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, will feature multiple speakers who will share their stories of how the CCC helps children facing mental health challenges, according to Michelle Ramsey, the executive director of the foundation.

It is open to the public.

Ramsey said the event, in its sixth iteration following a hiatus during two years of the pandemic, has raised between $10,000 and $18,000 annually.

"It's just a fun atmosphere," Ramsey said.

In addition to lunch, the testimonials and photo opportunities with the superheroes, the event also includes raffle items. Tickets for those items may be purchased prior to the event by going to the CCC Foundation Facebook page.

Ramsey said the foundation helps fill in gaps for things not already covered in the budget. For example, the foundation pays for things such as birthday cakes, Christmas gifts and zoo trips for children staying at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. Funds have also helped build a security fence and equip the facility with security cameras. Funding may also go toward a suicide-prevention conference later this year.