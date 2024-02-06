All sections
HealthJanuary 31, 2025

Superhero luncheon set to raise funds for children's mental health needs

A superhero-themed luncheon aims to raise funds for children's mental health services at the Community Counseling Center. The event will feature speakers, raffles and photo ops with costumed heroes.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Shawn Moreland of Dexter, left, and Mykal Crisler of Cape Girardeau, dressed as Batman and Flash, respectively, during a Super Heroes Have a Heart for Children Luncheon in 2019.
Shawn Moreland of Dexter, left, and Mykal Crisler of Cape Girardeau, dressed as Batman and Flash, respectively, during a Super Heroes Have a Heart for Children Luncheon in 2019.Southeast Missourian file

People in superhero costumes will be using their powers for children's mental health during a luncheon scheduled to raise money for the Community Counseling Center's foundation Thursday, Feb. 20.

The event, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, will feature multiple speakers who will share their stories of how the CCC helps children facing mental health challenges, according to Michelle Ramsey, the executive director of the foundation.

It is open to the public.

Ramsey said the event, in its sixth iteration following a hiatus during two years of the pandemic, has raised between $10,000 and $18,000 annually.

"It's just a fun atmosphere," Ramsey said.

In addition to lunch, the testimonials and photo opportunities with the superheroes, the event also includes raffle items. Tickets for those items may be purchased prior to the event by going to the CCC Foundation Facebook page.

Ramsey said the foundation helps fill in gaps for things not already covered in the budget. For example, the foundation pays for things such as birthday cakes, Christmas gifts and zoo trips for children staying at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. Funds have also helped build a security fence and equip the facility with security cameras. Funding may also go toward a suicide-prevention conference later this year.

Community Counseling Center is a not-for-profit behavioral health organization certified by the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Its 400 employees operate 40 mental health programs for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

As for youth services, the CCC provided more than 80,000 service hours to more than 2,400 youth younger than 18.

The CCC's children's services include:

  • Community support and case management
  • Crisis and emergency response
  • Outpatient therapy and counseling
  • Psychiatry
  • Family support and youth peer support services
  • Youth day treatment
  • School based therapy
  • Street outreach program
  • Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center
  • Substance-use disorder treatment
  • Treatment Family Home/ Professional Parent Home

Youth services make up two of the four top priorities outlined in the organization's needs assessment. Those are youth substance use and youth suicide prevention. The other two top priorities — community education and primary care and behavioral health integration — also include children.

The CCC's substance-use disorder is a relatively recent addition to the center's offerings, and available to youth ages 5 to 18, with a few exceptions with cases reaching up to 21 years.

For more information, visit https://www.cccntr.com/events.

