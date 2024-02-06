Movement Column: Healthy Holidays

Holidays seem to sneak up on us faster and faster! One of the biggest challenges with my clients during the holidays are the endless dessert temptations surrounding their every corner. Then we add the cold weather that only encourages our hibernation stage instead of getting our 10,000 daily steps in, and it can be difficult to stick to our health routines.

How can we tackle the end of 2024 in the healthiest fashion and lead right into the new year like a rock star? Let’s talk about my holiday guide to a healthier season.

First, we start the day off right with a high-protein breakfast. A recent study showed us almost half of our older individuals are not getting enough protein in their diet. A good rule of thumb is to have 20 to 30 grams of protein at each meal and 15 grams at each snack. Protein not only helps keep us feeling satisfied during those tempting holiday parties, but it helps with cravings, too, and is also a building block for our muscles. When you are preparing your plate at the next gathering, make sure to fill a fourth of your plate with protein.

Along with our healthy breakfast, let’s plan on getting a head start on our daily water intake. As mentioned in a previous article, we need to drink at least half of our body weight in ounces of water each day. That can feel like a lot if we don’t get a kickstart on it as soon as we wake up. Your body and your skin will thank you!

Thirdly, let’s focus on the morning stroll. I know it can get cold out there, so have a backup plan, and stay where it’s warm, whether that is walking laps in your living room or enjoying a workout video in the comfort of your home. Let’s be honest, we probably won’t have time after our festivities. It’s party time! The second you walk into a party, you are overwhelmed with delicious foods and smells. Good thing we had a high-protein meal before we came! Now we can skip the candy and nut bowls. Save your calories for what we truly love, the homemade, delicious meal we only enjoy once a year.