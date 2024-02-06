Movement Column: Healthy Holidays

Holidays seem to sneak up on us faster and faster! One of the biggest challenges with my clients during the holidays are the endless dessert temptations surrounding their every corner. Then we add the cold weather that only encourages our hibernation stage instead of getting our 10,000 daily steps in, and it can be difficult to stick to our health routines.
How can we tackle the end of 2024 in the healthiest fashion and lead right into the new year like a rock star? Let’s talk about my holiday guide to a healthier season.
First, we start the day off right with a high-protein breakfast. A recent study showed us almost half of our older individuals are not getting enough protein in their diet. A good rule of thumb is to have 20 to 30 grams of protein at each meal and 15 grams at each snack. Protein not only helps keep us feeling satisfied during those tempting holiday parties, but it helps with cravings, too, and is also a building block for our muscles. When you are preparing your plate at the next gathering, make sure to fill a fourth of your plate with protein.
Along with our healthy breakfast, let’s plan on getting a head start on our daily water intake. As mentioned in a previous article, we need to drink at least half of our body weight in ounces of water each day. That can feel like a lot if we don’t get a kickstart on it as soon as we wake up. Your body and your skin will thank you!
Thirdly, let’s focus on the morning stroll. I know it can get cold out there, so have a backup plan, and stay where it’s warm, whether that is walking laps in your living room or enjoying a workout video in the comfort of your home. Let’s be honest, we probably won’t have time after our festivities. It’s party time! The second you walk into a party, you are overwhelmed with delicious foods and smells. Good thing we had a high-protein meal before we came! Now we can skip the candy and nut bowls. Save your calories for what we truly love, the homemade, delicious meal we only enjoy once a year.
At mealtime, aim for smaller portions of each item you’d like to try. Then give it a bit before you go for seconds. Listen to your body. You might not be hungry for the extra helping of cranberry salad you thought you wanted. Remember to skip the store-bought desserts. Look for those special-occasion dishes worth the calories.
Holiday cocktails are fun, but the calories and sugar in them are not. While some mixed drinks are 250 calories, there are some that are many more, such as eggnog at 500kcal or margaritas at 800kcal. A good rule to remember: For each cocktail, you have to drink two glasses of water.
Now that our holiday fun has come to an end, we may feel a bit sluggish the next morning. It’s time to create good habits and repeat our steps. Have the high-protein, healthy breakfast! Get your recommended intake of water! Take many steps!
Although you may have eaten a little more than you wanted or needed the night before, the best thing you can do is to get back to your normal diet. Soon your body will feel better than ever, and now it’s time to start thinking about our New Year’s Resolutions!
Christine Jaegers is the fitness and wellness specialist with the City of Cape Girardeau. In the fitness and wellness world for more than 13 years, her passion for helping others live a healthier life only grows more and more as she continues to spread her roots.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.