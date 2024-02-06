The power of a healthy morning routine

How you start your morning shapes how the rest of your day goes, yet many of us move through the morning quickly and without structure—rolling out of bed, grabbing caffeine and running to class. But this can leave us feeling rushed or unprepared. Establishing a well-structured morning routine can lead to increased productivity throughout the day, improved focus and better mental well-being.

Whether it’s through exercise, mindfulness activities or making a good, hearty breakfast, our morning habits play a significant role in how our day goes. A solid morning routine can help us to feel more in control and ready to take on the day, no matter how it plays out.

Counselor in the Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility Torie Grogan said that the main thing to consider when planning your morning is keeping it consistent day-to-day.

“Consistency really is key. Having a consistent wake time each morning, having some time to maybe open up the curtains and let in a bit of natural light, this helps us to wake up and feel more alert. If you put on some music, music helps us to feel a little more energized. And after we have that consistent wake time each morning, prioritizing drinking, hydrating our body and then moving into building a good nutrition routine that’s going to fuel us throughout the day,” Grogan said.

One key aspect to consider while building your morning routine is breakfast. A balanced breakfast helps us to maintain energy, improve focus and support our overall well-being. A solid breakfast should include a mix of protein, healthy fats and complex carbs.

Refined carbs, like sugary cereals, do provide a quick energy boost but often lead to hunger later on and energy crashes. Protein-rich foods like whole wheat toast and oatmeal can help improve alertness, while high-fiber carbs like fruit can help to regulate blood sugar and keep us full longer. Healthy fats, like flaxseeds or egg yolks, can also help support brain function and mood.

Creating a healthy breakfast doesn’t have to be complicated—if we choose the right nutrient-dense foods, we can help set a positive tone for the rest of our day.