The power of a healthy morning routine

How you start your morning shapes how the rest of your day goes, yet many of us move through the morning quickly and without structure—rolling out of bed, grabbing caffeine and running to class. But this can leave us feeling rushed or unprepared. Establishing a well-structured morning routine can lead to increased productivity throughout the day, improved focus and better mental well-being.
Whether it’s through exercise, mindfulness activities or making a good, hearty breakfast, our morning habits play a significant role in how our day goes. A solid morning routine can help us to feel more in control and ready to take on the day, no matter how it plays out.
Counselor in the Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility Torie Grogan said that the main thing to consider when planning your morning is keeping it consistent day-to-day.
“Consistency really is key. Having a consistent wake time each morning, having some time to maybe open up the curtains and let in a bit of natural light, this helps us to wake up and feel more alert. If you put on some music, music helps us to feel a little more energized. And after we have that consistent wake time each morning, prioritizing drinking, hydrating our body and then moving into building a good nutrition routine that’s going to fuel us throughout the day,” Grogan said.
One key aspect to consider while building your morning routine is breakfast. A balanced breakfast helps us to maintain energy, improve focus and support our overall well-being. A solid breakfast should include a mix of protein, healthy fats and complex carbs.
Refined carbs, like sugary cereals, do provide a quick energy boost but often lead to hunger later on and energy crashes. Protein-rich foods like whole wheat toast and oatmeal can help improve alertness, while high-fiber carbs like fruit can help to regulate blood sugar and keep us full longer. Healthy fats, like flaxseeds or egg yolks, can also help support brain function and mood.
Creating a healthy breakfast doesn’t have to be complicated—if we choose the right nutrient-dense foods, we can help set a positive tone for the rest of our day.
Along with a good breakfast, good morning habits like exercise, planning our day or mindfulness activities can boost our productivity and well-being. Grogan said physical activity can increase energy and focus while planning the day helps to reduce our stress levels.
“We know that exercise in the morning, or some type of good body movement, helps with serotonin production. You can create your own dance party to your favorite song, do some seated yoga, whatever feels good in an individual’s body, but getting good body movement also helps increase our resilience when hit with stress throughout the day,” Grogan said.
Despite the benefits of having a good morning routine, there are many common mistakes people make that can undermine the effectiveness of your structured morning routine. Grogan said prioritizing good sleep hygiene is one thing a lot of people forget about.
“It’s really difficult to establish a morning routine when folks are feeling chronically sleep deprived or exhausted. A good morning routine requires making sure we have good sleep hygiene the night before, and keeping that bedtime consistent,” Grogan said.
Grogan also said there are some common misconceptions about the morning that students have.
“There’s some misconceptions about a good morning routine, like if I'm up early enough to start the day, that’s all I need for a good morning routine. This really does take some work, and it starts long before the actual morning gets here,” Grogan said.
One tool that can be helpful in planning your morning routine is self-care apps like Oasis or Finch Self Care. These apps allow you to practice mindfulness, plan routines and keep track of how your day will play out, and can be incredibly helpful for those who have trouble with the planning aspect of a morning routine.
A well-structured morning routine plays a crucial role in boosting our productivity, mental clarity and overall well-being. By utilizing healthy habits like good body movement, a healthy breakfast and mindfulness, you can set yourself up for a full day of energy, focus and control over your day. Consistency is key, and small adjustments to your routine can make a huge difference in how your day goes. With the right approach, your morning routine can help you face each new day with confidence, reduced stress and a solid foundation for success.
