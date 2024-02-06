The federal Environmental Protection Agency is working with Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources to monitor the air quality in Fredericktown after a major fire at a lithium battery plant on Wednesday.

A spokesman with the EPA said two on-scene coordinators were dispatched after a request for air monitoring support from DNR on Wednesday. The Critical Mineral Recovery plant erupted in flames, sending a large, dark plume of smoke across the sky to the north of the plant.

“After integrating into the Incident Command for the response, the Fredericktown fire chief, serving as the Incident Commander, requested EPA to perform roving air monitoring,” EPA spokesman Kellen Ashford said. “After reviewing the results of air monitoring, the fire chief made the decision to maintain the evacuation zone established on Thursday, Oct. 30.”

The EPA was conducting roving and stationary air monitoring as of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ashford said. The public will be notified if air monitoring results exceed EPA’s action levels, Ashford said.