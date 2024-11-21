The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people to check the brand of carrots in their refrigerators and freezers after an E. coli outbreak that has resulted in the death of one person and brought illness to at least 39 more in 18 states.
The contaminated carrots are no longer being sold in stores.
Grimmway Farms recalled multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots Saturday, Nov. 16, according to the CDC.
Consumers should throw away baby organic carrots from the following brands with best-if-used-by dates from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.
Consumers should throw away whole organic carrots purchased between Aug. 14 and Oct. 23 from these brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.
The carrots were sold at major chains, including Target, NBC reported.
A manager reached at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau said Thursday, Nov. 21, that they carry one of the brands included in the recall, but was unsure if the store sold any during the dates listed on the recall. A manager at Harps in Jackson said that store did not carry the organic carrots. Representatives from Aldi did not immediately respond to inquiries.
NBC reported that a woman in Georgia filed a lawsuit Monday, Nov. 18, against Grimmway Farms following a hospitalization. The recall began Saturday after the CDC determined the products were most likely linked to an outbreak, the news outlet reported.
“We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously,” Grimmway Farms president and CEO Jeff Huckaby said in a news release. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest, and processing practices. Our food safety team is working with our suppliers and health authorities.”
E. coli causes symptoms such as diarrhea; a fever higher than 102 degrees; vomiting; and dehydration. Most people recover without treatment in five to seven days, according to the CDC.
The same carrot farm was the center of controversy in 2023 as it fought a major court battle over groundwater resources. The dispute with other companies and jurisdictions prompted a boycott of carrots.
Grimmway reported on its website Nov. 14 that Russell Hamlin, Grimmway's president of farming operations, was appointed to the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee by the Environmental Protection Agency. The release said Hamlin and other members "will provide independent policy advice and recommendations on crucial environmental issues affecting agriculture and rural communities."
