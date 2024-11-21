The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people to check the brand of carrots in their refrigerators and freezers after an E. coli outbreak that has resulted in the death of one person and brought illness to at least 39 more in 18 states.

The contaminated carrots are no longer being sold in stores.

Grimmway Farms recalled multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots Saturday, Nov. 16, according to the CDC.

Consumers should throw away baby organic carrots from the following brands with best-if-used-by dates from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

Consumers should throw away whole organic carrots purchased between Aug. 14 and Oct. 23 from these brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

The carrots were sold at major chains, including Target, NBC reported.