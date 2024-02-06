Local filmmakers Fred Jones and Shirlee Wilson are set to make their debut at the St. Louis International Film Festival with their first feature film, "Sugarhouse".

"Sugarhouse” is a story of sisterhood and redemption set against the backdrop of a tumultuous family dynamic. Their film will be screened at the Chase Plaza Cinema on Saturday, Nov. 9, of the festival, runs from Thursday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 17.

Jones said they almost didn’t get tickets to their own film because of the event selling out in less than 48 hours, marking a significant milestone for them, as it is their first entry into this festival.

"We're excited," Jones said. "It's a cool festival, and it's the first time we've ever entered anything in it or been able to attend."

The film festival is known for showcasing a diverse array of films, including international entries and official Oscar nominations.

Jones gave a short synopsis of the film saying

“'Sugarhouse' is an inspirational feature-length drama about Maisie, a sweet-natured yet strong teenage girl who struggles to hold the family together after being abandoned by her outlaw father. As a mysterious seizure disorder threatens her little sister, and her wayward brother returns, Maisie soon uncover the secrets that lie within the sugarhouse.”

Jones and Wilson began writing the script in the fall of 2021 and started shooting in June 2022, and finished filminn in May 2023. They spent a full year capturing Missouri's changing seasons, which play a crucial role in the film's narrative.