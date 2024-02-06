Local filmmakers Fred Jones and Shirlee Wilson are set to make their debut at the St. Louis International Film Festival with their first feature film, "Sugarhouse".
"Sugarhouse” is a story of sisterhood and redemption set against the backdrop of a tumultuous family dynamic. Their film will be screened at the Chase Plaza Cinema on Saturday, Nov. 9, of the festival, runs from Thursday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 17.
Jones said they almost didn’t get tickets to their own film because of the event selling out in less than 48 hours, marking a significant milestone for them, as it is their first entry into this festival.
"We're excited," Jones said. "It's a cool festival, and it's the first time we've ever entered anything in it or been able to attend."
The film festival is known for showcasing a diverse array of films, including international entries and official Oscar nominations.
Jones gave a short synopsis of the film saying
“'Sugarhouse' is an inspirational feature-length drama about Maisie, a sweet-natured yet strong teenage girl who struggles to hold the family together after being abandoned by her outlaw father. As a mysterious seizure disorder threatens her little sister, and her wayward brother returns, Maisie soon uncover the secrets that lie within the sugarhouse.”
Jones and Wilson began writing the script in the fall of 2021 and started shooting in June 2022, and finished filminn in May 2023. They spent a full year capturing Missouri's changing seasons, which play a crucial role in the film's narrative.
"We wanted to capture the beauty of Missouri in the seasons," Wilson said. "The seasons play into the themes of the story about the seasons and difficulties in life."
The film was primarily shot in Cape Girardeau County, with additional scenes filmed in Perry County, Arizona and Utah. The project marks Jones' and Wilson's first feature film, although they have collaborated on various projects since first meeting in the 1990s. They has grown over the years together, with Jones focusing on characterization and Wilson on visual storytelling.
"Working together, we have our own distinct styles that mix nicely," Wilson said.
While working on this feature film, Jones said the process of it all was his favorite part. As a small cast and crew, they worked together almost every weekend to get the film done.
“Most weekends we'd be together shooting. ... We became a family. ... Which is kind of the story, yeah. So it's a really unique and special experience to work with such a great group of people,” Jones said.
While the process from beginning to end was long, Wilson said its was something she enjoyed while getting to know those on the crew.
“It was a very creative process, but it also was a social process of getting to know people on the crew, and just working with all different types of creatives. You just realize there's so many different types of creative abilities out there, and we've all come together
Following the St. Louis International Film Festival, "Sugarhouse" is set to be screened at the Santa Clarita National Film Festival in Southern California in December, as well as a Canadian festival coming up.
To follow the process or get updates about "Sugarhouse", follow social media — Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sugarhousemovie, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sugarhousemovie or the official website at https://sugarhousemovie.com.