Cape Girardeau's annual downtown Christmas Parade of Lights will be hosted by Old Town Cape for the 32nd year on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The theme this year will be “Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau!” chosen by Parade of Lights chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.
“With a theme of, ‘Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau’ we are expecting multiple sightings of happy and joyful elves excited for the holiday season or Frosty the Snowman's Christmas magic along the parade route this year,” the Zickfields stated in a press release
The parade will start at 5 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and will continue east on Broadway, turning south onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore.
The parade is part of the holiday events hosted by Old Town Cape, including a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Cape Girardeau, among other festive events.
Applications to be in the parade are open and will be limited to the first 100 entrants. To apply, visit https://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/events/holiday-events. Email the application to savannahedwards@oldtowncape.org.
