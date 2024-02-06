All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 17, 2024

Annual Parade of Lights theme set: Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau

Join Cape Girardeau's 32nd annual Parade of Lights on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. Experience "Christmas Magic" with festive floats, joyful elves, and holiday cheer. Apply now to be part of this enchanting event.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights will be Sunday, Dec. 1, in Cape Girardeau.
Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights will be Sunday, Dec. 1, in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau's annual downtown Christmas Parade of Lights will be hosted by Old Town Cape for the 32nd year on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The theme this year will be “Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau!” chosen by Parade of Lights chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.

“With a theme of, ‘Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau’ we are expecting multiple sightings of happy and joyful elves excited for the holiday season or Frosty the Snowman's Christmas magic along the parade route this year,” the Zickfields stated in a press release

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The parade will start at 5 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and will continue east on Broadway, turning south onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore.

The parade is part of the holiday events hosted by Old Town Cape, including a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Cape Girardeau, among other festive events.

Applications to be in the parade are open and will be limited to the first 100 entrants. To apply, visit https://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/events/holiday-events. Email the application to savannahedwards@oldtowncape.org.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
newsletterOct. 17
Sponsored: Notre Dame Regional High School enrolling student...
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 16
Movie Review: Is the killer bachelor No. 1 or No. 2? Anna Ke...
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Disney to debut new Lightning Lane Premier Pass this month, but some guests may have sticker shock
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 16
Disney to debut new Lightning Lane Premier Pass this month, but some guests may have sticker shock
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Movie Review: Strippers, oligarchs and a fairy tale gone sideways, ‘Anora’ is a wild ride
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 15
Movie Review: Strippers, oligarchs and a fairy tale gone sideways, ‘Anora’ is a wild ride
Book Review: Single mother in her 50s falls hard for much younger man in Susan Minot’s latest novel
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 15
Book Review: Single mother in her 50s falls hard for much younger man in Susan Minot’s latest novel
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of ALCS at Yankee Stadium
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 15
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of ALCS at Yankee Stadium
Fall events move (mostly) indoors this week
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 13
Fall events move (mostly) indoors this week
What to stream: 'Warriors' album, 'The Dating Game' killer, 'NCIS: Origins' and Travis Kelce's games
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 13
What to stream: 'Warriors' album, 'The Dating Game' killer, 'NCIS: Origins' and Travis Kelce's games
Music Review: 'Sex Education' star Dua Saleh's debut, 'I Should Call Them' is arty, experimental pop
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 11
Music Review: 'Sex Education' star Dua Saleh's debut, 'I Should Call Them' is arty, experimental pop
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy