Cape Girardeau's annual downtown Christmas Parade of Lights will be hosted by Old Town Cape for the 32nd year on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The theme this year will be “Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau!” chosen by Parade of Lights chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.

“With a theme of, ‘Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau’ we are expecting multiple sightings of happy and joyful elves excited for the holiday season or Frosty the Snowman's Christmas magic along the parade route this year,” the Zickfields stated in a press release