Mary Sue Anton will be in New Madrid for a book signing this weekend.

She will be at the New Madrid Historical Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and welcomes readers of all ages to come get their book signed by her and to meet the readers. During this book signing, sales of her book will go to benefit the New Madrid Historical Museum.

Anton’s book, "Leaving the Homeplace: Tales Beyond the Levee", is a memoir of stories of growing up in Southeast Missouri and how life was in the "good old days" before the internet, cell phones and computers she said. This is Anton's fourth book. Her previous three cover the history of New Madrid, New Madrid County and her family's genealogy.