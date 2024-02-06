All sections
Arts & Entertainment
September 19, 2024

Book signing event with author Mary Sue Anton to benefit New Madrid Historical Museum

Join author Mary Sue Anton at the New Madrid Historical Museum on September 21 for a book signing event benefiting the museum. Meet the 95-year-old author and get insights on writing and publishing.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation
Mary Sue Anton
Mary Sue Anton

Mary Sue Anton will be in New Madrid for a book signing this weekend.

She will be at the New Madrid Historical Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and welcomes readers of all ages to come get their book signed by her and to meet the readers. During this book signing, sales of her book will go to benefit the New Madrid Historical Museum.

Anton’s book, "Leaving the Homeplace: Tales Beyond the Levee", is a memoir of stories of growing up in Southeast Missouri and how life was in the "good old days" before the internet, cell phones and computers she said. This is Anton's fourth book. Her previous three cover the history of New Madrid, New Madrid County and her family's genealogy.

Now living in a senior community in Texas at the age of 95, she is eager to visit New Madrid once again to share her book. She said at her age this may be the last book she writes and one of her last book signings.

“I hope to enlighten and inspire my readers to think about their own personal histories, and at the book signing, I will share tips about writing and getting published,” she said.

Visit www.MarySueAnton.com to learn more about the author and her previous books.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

