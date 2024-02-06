All sections
EducationNovember 7, 2024

SEMO's Educators Advantage program grows with new district collaborations

SEMO expands its Educators Advantage program, offering tuition discounts and benefits to five new school districts. Employees gain access to reduced tuition, recreation center rates and event tickets.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas addresses the audience at a signing ceremony for new Educators Advantage partner school districts.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas addresses the audience at a signing ceremony for new Educators Advantage partner school districts. Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

Southeast Missouri State University is expanding its Educators Advantage program by providing tuition discounts and other benefits in five new school districts.

The university announced Wednesday, Nov. 6, that it formed new partnerships with the Advance R-IV, Bell City R-II, Chaffee R-II, Gideon 37 and Central R-III (Park Hills) schools. These five districts join Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Jackson R-2 Schools as Educators Advantage partners.

As part of the agreement, employees at each listed school will receive 20% off their tuition when enrolling in online undergraduate and graduate programs or the Pathways for Paraprofessionals program.

In addition to tuition discounts, employees will be able to purchase memberships at the Student Recreation Center at the affiliate rate for themselves and their spouse/partner, receive $3 off tickets for up to four people to attend university-produced events at River Campus and receive up to 10 complimentary tickets per semester for university-produced events at Bedell Performance Hall.

SEMO’s Education Advantage program is part of its “broader commitment to educational excellence and workforce development across the region.”

For more information on discounts and benefits, visit www.semo.edu/academics/online/partnerships/.

