Southeast Missouri State University is expanding its Educators Advantage program by providing tuition discounts and other benefits in five new school districts.

The university announced Wednesday, Nov. 6, that it formed new partnerships with the Advance R-IV, Bell City R-II, Chaffee R-II, Gideon 37 and Central R-III (Park Hills) schools. These five districts join Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Jackson R-2 Schools as Educators Advantage partners.

As part of the agreement, employees at each listed school will receive 20% off their tuition when enrolling in online undergraduate and graduate programs or the Pathways for Paraprofessionals program.