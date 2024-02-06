SEMO to offer workshops to help navigate college funding

Southeast Missouri State University’s Office of Admissions is hosting three “Paying for College Workshops” in an effort to help high school students, their families and adult learners “navigate the details of college affordability.”
The three workshops are intended to help participants understand how to finance their college education, including completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and exploration of available scholarships.
“At SEMO, we are committed to helping every student achieve their educational dreams,” Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions, said in a news release. “These workshops are just one of the many ways SEMO is here to help students and their families take the next steps toward the future they want.”
Participants will receive a meal and an “engaging presentation” on how to fund their education. The workshops will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at SEMO’s Sikeston Regional Campus; Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Kennett Regional Campus; and Thursday, Jan. 16, at the main campus in Cape Girardeau. Each workshop is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit https://semo.edu/admissions/visit.
