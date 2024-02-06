SEMO to offer workshops to help navigate college funding

“At SEMO, we are committed to helping every student achieve their educational dreams,” Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions, said in a news release. “These workshops are just one of the many ways SEMO is here to help students and their families take the next steps toward the future they want.”

Participants will receive a meal and an “engaging presentation” on how to fund their education. The workshops will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at SEMO’s Sikeston Regional Campus; Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Kennett Regional Campus; and Thursday, Jan. 16, at the main campus in Cape Girardeau. Each workshop is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit https://semo.edu/admissions/visit.