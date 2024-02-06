SEMO remains on pace to announce new president by spring

Southeast Missouri State University remains on pace to meet its deadline in its search for the 19th university president, and anticipates a full update in the coming weeks.
In a statement to the Southeast Missourian, SEMO said the Presidential Search Advisory Committee has been encouraged by the response its received from potential candidates.
"The PSAC is encouraged by the response and the inquiries expressing interest in the opportunity, and we are very pleased with our search firm GAA (Greenwood Asher & Associates) and the quality of the candidates," the statement read. "The process is continuing well, and it remains on track to meet the timeline posted on the Presidential Search page."
The search is currently in stage three — reviewing candidate applications and conducting interviews — of the five-stage process. GAA held listening sessions with university and community stakeholder groups in early October to draft a position profile. If the university continues on pace with its timeline, the 19th SEMO president will be announced in February or March and will begin their tenure in July.
"We hope to have additional information available in the next couple of weeks," the university said.
Current SEMO president Carlos Vargas announced his departure Aug. 28 — effective Monday, June 30 — after the Board of Governors decided not to renew his contract. The new president is expected to start Tuesday, July 1.
