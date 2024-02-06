SEMO remains on pace to announce new president by spring

Southeast Missouri State University remains on pace to meet its deadline in its search for the 19th university president, and anticipates a full update in the coming weeks.

In a statement to the Southeast Missourian, SEMO said the Presidential Search Advisory Committee has been encouraged by the response its received from potential candidates.

"The PSAC is encouraged by the response and the inquiries expressing interest in the opportunity, and we are very pleased with our search firm GAA (Greenwood Asher & Associates) and the quality of the candidates," the statement read. "The process is continuing well, and it remains on track to meet the timeline posted on the Presidential Search page."