SEMO partners with Saint Francis to boost careers in allied health

Southeast Missouri State University's allied health program, designed for "working adults with a technical associate degree", provides health care professionals with "a streamlined path to enhance their careers in just two years."

The program, developed in partnership with Saint Francis Healthcare System, aims to help graduates improve their expertise, transition into leadership roles and access higher earning potential in medical imaging. Saint Francis employees are encouraged to participate through tuition reimbursement. However, the program is open to all potential students with an associate degree in applied science from accredited institutions.