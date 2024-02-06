SEMO partners with Saint Francis to boost careers in allied health

Southeast Missouri State University's allied health program, designed for "working adults with a technical associate degree", provides health care professionals with "a streamlined path to enhance their careers in just two years."
The program, developed in partnership with Saint Francis Healthcare System, aims to help graduates improve their expertise, transition into leadership roles and access higher earning potential in medical imaging. Saint Francis employees are encouraged to participate through tuition reimbursement. However, the program is open to all potential students with an associate degree in applied science from accredited institutions.
“Saint Francis’ involvement ensures our graduates are equipped to meet the demands of today’s healthcare industry,” Jason Wagganer, chair of SEMO's Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences, said in a news release. “This collaboration underscores the program’s value for preparing students for leadership roles both locally and beyond.”
The allied health program's curriculum covers specialties such as MRI technology, radiology and sonography, and has online options for increased accessibility. SEMO also enables students to earn Prior Learning Assessment credits for previous coursework or experience to complete the program more rapidly.
For more information on SEMO's allied health program, visit www.semo.edu/alliedhealth.
