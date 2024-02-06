Southeast Missouri State University officially unveiled its new Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 25, at Dempster Hall.

The command center, made possible through a collaboration between SEMO and IBM Consulting, provides training that simulates real-world cyberattack scenarios. It is the first of its kind west of the Mississippi River.

“The Cyber Range will help prepare the students with immersive hands-on training and simulation programs that replicate real-life attacks,” IBM’s Missouri senior state executive Melissa Long Dolson said. “This is going to empower our students to hone those capabilities and safeguard people and organizations as they move forward in their careers. This work will provide critical real-world experience for SEMO students to develop the skills so they can excel in the cybersecurity field, and it's going to help us close that cybersecurity workforce gap that we have.”

According to Dolson, more than 500,000 vacant cybersecurity jobs were reported in the United States at the end of April, including 7,400 in Missouri.

The center is named after 1971 SEMO graduate Charles Stamp who recently gifted the university $1 million toward the completion of the center.