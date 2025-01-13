The Jackson Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday, Jan. 8, to approve an investment into treasury notes that could yield approximately $28,000 in interest compared to the school district's current treasury investment.

The investment through LDL Financial will cost the district just under $16 million and will mature Sunday, Aug. 31. As of Thursday's board meeting, the interest rate was 4.219%. Currently, the district has a 91-day treasury bill through The Bank of Missouri at approximately 3.96%.

"When we talk about investments, we're not trying to hit a home run here," Matt Lacy, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer, told the board, "just a nice, solid single, so to speak."

Upon redemption, the district anticipates a $28,000 profit after 231 days compared to what it expects to receive with its current investment through The Bank of Missouri.

"If it costs us just about $16 million to purchase this in the end, whenever we can redeem it, it matures Aug. 31, you're getting $16,388,000 plus the coupon price that the income from the interest of $40,970," Lacy said. "This is going to be made once in the spring and once upon maturity.