SEMO power outage disrupts classes and campus services on Monday

Southeast Missouri State University canceled all classes on all campuses on Monday due to a power outage at its Cape Girardeau campus.

Classes that began at noon or later were still expected to take place; however, the university ultimately decided to close for the day and communicated this at approximately 10:41 a.m. Offices at all campuses will also remain closed.

SEMO said it anticipates "returning to regular operations" on Tuesday, Oct. 15, but will continue to provide updates as needed.

On the main campus, the university bookstore and U.S. Bank location will be closed Monday, as well as the Student Recreation Center and Aquatic Center. The University Center will be closed until power is restored.