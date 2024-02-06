All sections
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 16, 2024

Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'

Notre Dame students present "Silver Belles," a Christmas comedy about saving a retirement home from a luxury hotel takeover. Catch the play from Nov. 14-16 at Cynthia R. King Performance Hall.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Notre Dame Regional High School theater students will perform "Silver Belles" as its annual fall play.

In "Silver Belles", the residents of Silver Meadows Retirement Home face eviction after "scheming mogul" Frank Davenport announces plans to purchase the home and transform it into a luxury hotel.

Davenport's son, Nick, is sent by his father to break the news to the residents when he discovers his "old flame" Kate is the "fiercely dedicated" manager of the home. The titular "Silver Belles", a group of "wise, witty, wonderful women" who reside at Silver Meadows, attempts to guide Nick back to Kate and ultimately save the home.

The Christmas-themed comedy will run for three nights, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at Cynthia R. King Performance Hall.

Tickets cost $15 apiece and may be purchased at www.notredamehighschool.org/fallplay.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

