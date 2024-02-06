All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 21, 2024

Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to headline Rock the Country in Poplar Bluff

Rock the Country returns to Poplar Bluff in May 2025 with headliners Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Tracy Lawrence. Discover the economic boost and community impact of this event.

Southeast Missourian
Kid Rock performs at the 2024 Rock the Country concert held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The 10-stop tour is set to return to Poplar Bluff in May 2-3, 2025.
Kid Rock performs at the 2024 Rock the Country concert held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The 10-stop tour is set to return to Poplar Bluff in May 2-3, 2025. Joe McGraw ~ Daily American Republic

Rock the Country is set to return to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on May 2-3, 2025, following the success of its inaugural event that drew about 42,000 fans over the two days and an economic boon to the community.

The 2025 concert in Poplar Bluff will be headlined by Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Tracy Lawrence. Additional performers include Gavin Adrock, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Deana Carter, Little Texas, Hudson Westbrook, and Logan Crosby. House Party sets will be delivered by Afroman, Ying Yang Twins, and Dee Jay Silver.

Steve Halter, president of the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Daily American Republic it's expected that Rock the Country will also return in 2026, but that has not been finalized.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Economic Impact and Community Involvement

The 2024 event demonstrated significant economic benefits for local businesses. Halter told the Daily American Republic that he advised businesses to extend their hours during the concert nights, noting that those who did in 2024 experienced sales increases of up to 3,000%. He encouraged residents near the venue to capitalize on the influx of visitors by offering parking, camping, and roadside sales. One group of local children reportedly earned $2,500 by selling cookies to those attending the concert.

Poplar Bluff is one of 10 stops on the Rock the Country tour, which caters to smaller cities and communities. Other stops: Livingston, Louisiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Ocala, Florida, York Pennsylvania; Hastings, Michigan; Little Rock, Arkansas; Ashland, Kentucky; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Anderson, South Carolina; and Cullman, Alabama.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rockthecountry.com.

Story Tags
Business
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Saxony Lutheran High School brings laughter to stage with 'B...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 19
Movie Review: ‘Wicked’ fans, rejoicify! Erivo, Grande shine ...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 18
WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix will debut on Jan. 6 in ...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 17
The Best Books Club Column: A murder mystery that doesn't di...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From 'Cruel Intentions' series to 'Spellbound' and 'The Piano Lesson': top streaming picks this November
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 15
From 'Cruel Intentions' series to 'Spellbound' and 'The Piano Lesson': top streaming picks this November
Music Review: Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' is a romantic return to mellow rock — with an ageless voice
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 15
Music Review: Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' is a romantic return to mellow rock — with an ageless voice
‘Idle Hands’ filming underway in Southeast Missouri
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 15
‘Idle Hands’ filming underway in Southeast Missouri
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 13
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
Book Review: 'Believe' takes a curious, not judgmental, look at success of 'Ted Lasso'
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 12
Book Review: 'Believe' takes a curious, not judgmental, look at success of 'Ted Lasso'
Movie Review: 'Red One' tries to supersize the Christmas movie
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 11
Movie Review: 'Red One' tries to supersize the Christmas movie
Movie Review: 'Gladiator II,' with Denzel Washington, goes back into the arena
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 11
Movie Review: 'Gladiator II,' with Denzel Washington, goes back into the arena
'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 10
'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy