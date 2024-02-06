Rock the Country is set to return to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on May 2-3, 2025, following the success of its inaugural event that drew about 42,000 fans over the two days and an economic boon to the community.
The 2025 concert in Poplar Bluff will be headlined by Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Tracy Lawrence. Additional performers include Gavin Adrock, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Deana Carter, Little Texas, Hudson Westbrook, and Logan Crosby. House Party sets will be delivered by Afroman, Ying Yang Twins, and Dee Jay Silver.
Steve Halter, president of the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Daily American Republic it's expected that Rock the Country will also return in 2026, but that has not been finalized.
The 2024 event demonstrated significant economic benefits for local businesses. Halter told the Daily American Republic that he advised businesses to extend their hours during the concert nights, noting that those who did in 2024 experienced sales increases of up to 3,000%. He encouraged residents near the venue to capitalize on the influx of visitors by offering parking, camping, and roadside sales. One group of local children reportedly earned $2,500 by selling cookies to those attending the concert.
Poplar Bluff is one of 10 stops on the Rock the Country tour, which caters to smaller cities and communities. Other stops: Livingston, Louisiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Ocala, Florida, York Pennsylvania; Hastings, Michigan; Little Rock, Arkansas; Ashland, Kentucky; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Anderson, South Carolina; and Cullman, Alabama.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rockthecountry.com.
