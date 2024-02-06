Rock the Country is set to return to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on May 2-3, 2025, following the success of its inaugural event that drew about 42,000 fans over the two days and an economic boon to the community.

The 2025 concert in Poplar Bluff will be headlined by Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Tracy Lawrence. Additional performers include Gavin Adrock, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Deana Carter, Little Texas, Hudson Westbrook, and Logan Crosby. House Party sets will be delivered by Afroman, Ying Yang Twins, and Dee Jay Silver.

Steve Halter, president of the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Daily American Republic it's expected that Rock the Country will also return in 2026, but that has not been finalized.