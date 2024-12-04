Scout Hall will be hosting a unique recital Friday night, Dec. 6, called Ritmo Elegante: A Celebration of Latin Dance Music with a Classical Touch.

This unique evening will give the audience a musical journey showcasing the interplay of violin, saxophone and piano played by Sophia Han, Zach Stern and Richard Blumenthal, respectively.

The performance will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The program will open with Astor Piazzolla’s "Histoire du Tango", where the ensemble with take the audience through time in the evolution of tango across decades. Telling a story by the different movements reflecting styles from the early 1900s, the 1930s and the 1960s.

Stern said the centerpiece of the recital is dance and that is shown by the first choice.

“Everything on the program is dance-related, for the most part. Most of them happen to be, like, I guess South American, kind of like Argentinian tango. But others are not necessarily strictly South American dances like that, but that's kind of the main theme,” Stern said.

The piece of Astor Piazzolla’s "Histoire du Tango" was originally written for flute and guitar, but Stern has arranged for it to be violin, saxophone and piano. Many of the pieces they will play will have been arranged from the original form to instead use violin, saxophone and piano in different pairings.

“I think violin, saxophone and piano is a relatively new collaborative instrumentation group, so we're always discovering new things to play, whether it's music written for clarinet, violin and piano that we can transcribe for saxophone. Sometimes music is written a certain way, like a composer had those instrumentations available, but sometimes it could work better on a saxophone,” Han said.